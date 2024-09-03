Evening briefing: AAP ‘welcomes’ possible Cong alliance in Haryana; CM vows action over drone attacks in Manipur, & more

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday welcomed reports that Rahul Gandhi was seeking opinion from leaders of the Congress regarding a possible alliance between the parties in poll-bound Haryana. Singh added that a final decision will be taken after consulting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP supremo who is in jail in connection with the alleged scam in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Dig deeper AAP MP Sanjay Singh (File Photo)

Manipur, which has been roiled by ethnic violence between Meiteis and the tribal Kuki-Zo communities for the past 15 months, witnessed a new phenomenon on Sunday and Monday when drones were used to drop bombs in Imphal Valley, leading to the death of a woman and injuring over a dozen people. Dig deeper

Latest News

Why did Mamata provide CCTV footage to Kolkata doctor's family? CM says… Dig deeper

Swati Maliwal's cryptic ‘vastraharan’ post day after SC bail for Bibhav Kumar. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Prince William poaches Harry & Meghan's ‘longtime friend' in 'humiliating' move. Dig deeper

Wendy's reportedly set to launch iconic SpongeBob Krabby Patty burger. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

A recent video of Brad Pitt shared by an influencer has left many Frank Ocean fans pumped. A fan who shared the fleeting moment on their Instagram caught the actor in a candid moment. It was taken at the Venice Film Festival, where Brad was present to attend the red carpet of his upcoming film, Wolfs Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

In recent years, there has been a drastic shift in how people perceive skincare. No longer a mere afterthought, skin health is now a priority for many. The skincare industry, recognising this change, is constantly evolving with innovative advancements and trends. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.)