Evening briefing: Amul lodges FIR amid Tirupati Laddus row; Rahul Gandhi defends remarks on Sikhs, and more

Amul has lodged an FIR over a ‘misinformation campaign’ that the company supplied ghee that allegedly contained ‘animal fat’ to the Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh, a top executive of the Gujarat-based dairy giant said on Saturday. “In Andhra Pradesh, the ghee used in Tirupati was found adulterated. Some people tried to spread misinformation that the ghee was from Amul,” Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul's parent company, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), told ANI. “Therefore, we have lodged an FIR in the cybercrime branch of Ahmedabad,” he added. Further, Mehta asserted that the campaign against Amul is a ‘serious issue’ as ‘36 lakh families’ are associated with the brand. Dig deeper Amul is currently ranked as the 8th largest dairy organisation in the world. (File image)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday responded to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) fierce criticism of his recent comments on the Sikh community during a speech in the United States. Accusing the BJP of distorting his words to create a false narrative, Gandhi took to social media platform X to address the controversy. Sharing a clip from his September 10 address, Gandhi wrote: "The BJP has been spreading lies about my remarks in America. I want to ask every Sikh brother and sister in India and abroad—is there anything wrong in what I have said? Shouldn't India be a country where every Sikh—and every Indian—can freely practice their religion without fear?" Dig deeper

Latest News

Atishi takes oath as Delhi chief minister, succeeds Arvind Kejriwal Dig deeper

Noida girl meets with an accident, lands on flyover's pillar. What happened next? Dig deeper

India News

Tirupati Laddus row: TTD to set up in-house adulteration testing machine soon, says report Dig deeper

‘2 stages, over 400 artistes’: Prime minister's ‘Modi&US’ mega event with Indian diaspora Dig deeper

Trending

A journalist’s post on not getting a lower berth while booking tickets for a senior citizen has sparked a discussion on social media about services by Indian Railways. While some supported her, adding that they have faced similar challenges, others said she should have booked the tickets under “Senior Citizen Quota” instead of “General Quota”. The journalist wrote her post in Hindi, which, when translated into English, reads, “I booked 3 tickets for Patna-Delhi in train no 12309 for October 10. 1 senior citizen and 2 women are travelling. 2 lower and one side lower berths were selected (sic) but got 2 upper and 1 middle berth. While there are more than 200 seats available in the train.” She also tagged the official X accounts of IRCTC and Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw. Dig deeper

Business News

September 2024 will be the busiest month for IPOs in 14 years, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wrote in its bulletin, adding that this includes both mainboard and small and medium enterprises (SME) IPOs. Over 28 companies have entered the market so far and 54% of IPO shares were sold within a week of listing, according to the bulletin dated September 20, 2024. The RBI attributed this phenomenon to a surge of interest in SME IPOs marked by massive oversubscriptions, with interest coming from even domestic mutual funds. Dig deeper

Global Matters

A flight from Norway's capital, Oslo, was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger discovered a live mouse in her in-flight meal. The Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) aircraft bound for Malaga, Spain, had to be diverted to Copenhagen, Denmark on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the airline told AFP News agency that the detour was in line with company procedures as the rodent posed a “safety risk.” Following the emergency landing, the passengers were eventually flown to their original destination on a different aircraft. In the wake of the shocking incident, Jarle Borrestad, who was seated next to the woman who discovered a mouse in her meal, narrated the ordeal on Facebook. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar may have been together for seven years now, but their early days of dating wasn't without its share of turmoil. They appeared together on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast Chapter 2, where Shibani talked about getting trolled on social media when she began dating Farhan. “On a daily basis, still… maybe not so much still… but when I started my relationship with Farhan, it used to be ‘love jihad’ and ‘gold-digger.’ These were the two main things that people used to say to me. What am I supposed to do with that? Say it (shrugs). I'm not going to cry myself to sleep just because people are saying these things. I'm not a gold-digger. The truth of the matter is he comes from a Muslim home or a Muslim background, and I do come from a Hindu home, and we got married and we're very happy with our marriage. That's the reality of our situation. So you can say whatever you want about us. It is what it is,” Shibani said. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Knee replacement, also known as knee Arthroplasty, is a surgical procedure to replace the weight-bearing worn out knee joints where during the surgery, damaged bones and cartilage are replaced with metal and polyethylene. Knee replacement is done by traditional method and robotic arm assisted technique. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Srikanth Madikattu, Consultant Orthopaedics at Manipal Hospital in Pune's Baner, shared that robotic knee replacement is relatively new technology and said, “Robotic arm assisted total knee replacement currently has some advantage over traditional surgery, although either technique is effective for knee joint arthritis. Short term studies have shown no significant difference between traditional and robotic total knee replacement in patient outcome including pain and quality of life. Long term studies of robotic assisted knee replacement are yet to come.” Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Amid wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and No. 3 batter Shubman Gill's glorious centuries against Bangladesh that saw India set a daunting target of 515 after declaring their second innings at 287 for four, former India captain Virat Kohli was spotted at the practice nets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, working on his Achilles heel following a batting failure in the Test match. The Test match against Bangladesh at the Chepauk was only his second appearance in the format this year, having last played in the tour of South Africa in the opening week of January. This was also his first appearance in a Test match at home, having last played the Border-Gavaskar series in March 2023, following which he missed the England series earlier this year owing to the birth of his second child. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.