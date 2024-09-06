Evening briefing: BJP promises ₹18,000 yearly to elderly women in J&K manifesto; Vinesh Phogat targets BJP; and more
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday unveiled its poll manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah. The BJP has promised ₹18,000 per year to the eldest woman in every family under 'Maa Samman Yojana' if voted to power in J&K. “We will give two free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, per year. Under Pragati Shiksha Yojana, we will provide ₹3,000 to college students per year, as a travelling allowance.” Dig deeper.
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Friday joined the Congress party ahead of the Haryana assembly elections scheduled for October 5. Phogat also launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and talked about her journey from “sadak to sansad” shortly after being inducted into the party. Addressing the media, Vinesh Phogat thanked the Congress party for supporting her throughout the wrestlers' protests and said all parties except for the BJP were standing by them. Dig deeper.
Latest News
India News
Global Matters
Entertainment Focus
Ananya Panday's debut web series Call Me Bae, directed by Collin D'Cunha and backed by Karan Johar, premiered on Prime Video on Friday. She plays the titular role of Bae aka Bella Chowdhary, in the series that shows a ‘riches to rags’ journey. Ananya Panday's debut web series Call Me Bae, directed by Collin D'Cunha and backed by Karan Johar, premiered on Prime Video on Friday. She plays the titular role of Bae aka Bella Chowdhary, in the series that shows a ‘riches to rags’ journey. Dig deeper.
Sports Goings
Praveen Kumar succeeded his Tokyo silver with a gold at the Paris Paralympics on Friday. He clinched the top spot at the men's high jump T64 final, recording the highest jump of 2.08m, which is also an area record. The 21-year-old from Noida, who was born with a short leg, produced a season-best jump of 2.08m in the six-jumper field to finish on top of the podium. USA's Derek Loccident claimed the silver with a best jump of 2.06m while Uzbekistan's Temurbek Giyazov, who notched a personal best 2.03m, finished third. Dig deeper.
It's Trending
TIME magazine’s list of the “100 Most Influential People in AI 2024” featured all the usual suspects – from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to Google chief Sundar Pichai – along with a few surprising inclusions like Indian actor Anil Kapoor. While the list itself was a source of much discussion on social media, it was the cover that really got people talking. TIME magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence honoured individuals who are shaping the future of AI. The list was divided into four categories – leaders, innovators, shapers, and thinkers. Dig deeper.