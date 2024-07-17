Evening briefing: Haryana's 10% quota for Agniveers; Omar Abdullah on spike in terror attacks in J&K; all latest news

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced more benefits for Agniveers who complete their short four-year stint in the armed forces, ANI reported. These include age relaxation in state public services recruitment, a horizontal reservation, and subsidy to industrial units that employ Agniveers. Saini announced that Agniveers will be given a three-year relaxation in the maximum age prescribed for government posts in Group B and C. For the first batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation will be five years. Various batches of Agniveers, who joined the armed forces are expected to complete their four-year-tenure by August 2027. Dig Deeper Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced more benefits for Agniveers who complete their short four-year stint in the armed forces, ANI reported. (Hindustan Times)

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday, said that the Doda incident was not the first but one of many instances of Jammu being under attack in the past year, according to news agency PTI. The former chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir questioned the Centre over alleged inaction in the spike in terrorist activity in the region. He said, “When you ask about Doda, it looks like it has happened for the first time. But the truth is that in the last year, there have been continuous attacks in Jammu region, at many places.” Dig Deeper

