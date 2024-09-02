Evening briefing: HC refuses to quash defamation case against Kejriwal; RSS extends support for caste census; and more

Delhi high court on Monday refused to quash the defamation proceedings against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other members of the Aam Aadmi Party, including Atishi, Sushil Kumar Gupta, and Manoj Kumar over their remarks on the alleged deletion of voter names from electoral roll. During the hearing, the high court said that their remarks on the alleged deletion of names from the electoral roll in Delhi are “prima facie defamatory”. The remarks were made with the intention of defaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and vilifying that BJP is responsible for the deletion of names. A bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta also rejected the defence made by the AAP leaders that their remarks were “bona fide” and made for "public good", saying that the same needs to be proved during trial. Dig deeper. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat (ANI Photo)(Chandrakant Paddhane )

More news on Arvind Kejriwal Swati Maliwal case: Supreme Court grants bail to Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday backed the caste census saying it should be handled with seriousness, not merely for elections or politics. Speaking on the issue, chief spokesperson of RSS, Sunil Ambekar said, “In our Hindu society we have the sensitive issue of our caste and caste relations . Of course, it is a is an important issue of our national unity and integrity. It should be dealt very seriously, not on the basis of electioneering or election practices or politics." “RSS is of the opinion that for all welfare activities, particularly when addressing a specific community or caste that requires special attention, the government needs numbers,” said Ambekar, adding that this practice is well-established and can be implemented again. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Nitesh Kumar won India a second gold medal at the Paris Paralympics, as the shuttler defeated Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in a three-game thriller in men's singles SL3 final. It was the battle of the finest, as the two top seeds clashed for the gold medal; in the end, the highest-seeded Nitesh prevailed, beating Bethell 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 in a clash that lasted an hour and 20 minutes to win his first Paralympic medal. This is India's third Paralympic medal in badminton; incidentally, all of India's badminton medals at the Paralympics have been gold. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In July, cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic had announced their separation via an Instagram post. She had then left for Serbia with their son Agastya and even celebrated his fourth birthday in her native country. Now, Natasa is back in Mumbai, weeks after rumours of Hardik dating British singer and television personality Jasmin Walia first surfaced. On Monday, hours after she landed in Mumbai, Natasa took to Instagram Stories to share a video of her drive through the city as she listened to music. She wrote alongside the clip, "Mumbai rains (rain emoji)." Dig deeper.

Health and Lifestyle

Hey coffee enthusiasts! Ready to shake up your daily brew? Instagram is buzzing with those drool-worthy whipped coffees, perfectly paired with a good book and a stunning view. If you’re tired of the same old coffee routine, it’s time to get adventurous! People are ditching the traditional and diving into fun new flavours—think caramel swirls, creamy froth, and more. So, why not join the trend and try out these must-try coffee recipes at home? Your taste buds will thank you! Dig deeper

It's Trending

MA Yusuff Ali, Chairman of the Lulu Group, surprised one of his fans with a special gift- a Rado watch. A video of the fan named Effin M meeting Ali was shared on social media by him. The clip shows him greeting the billionaire and receiving a gift from him. "Surprise from Yusuff Ali, sir," wrote Effin M as he shared the video. The clip opens to show him walking inside the headquarters of the Lulu group. He then enters a conference room-like space where he meets the chairman. The two can be seen greeting each other, and then Yusuf Ali surprises Effin with a Rado watch. Upon seeing the gift, Yusuf Ali also points out that it has a "Y" of his name inscribed on it. The billionaire invited him to meet him in Kochi while he was in the city. Dig deeper