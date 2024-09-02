Natasa Stankovic returns to India amid Hardik Pandya-Jasmin Walia dating rumours
Natasa Stankovic is back in the bay! She travelled to Mumbai from her native Serbia on Sunday and has been sharing glimpses from her trip on Instagram.
In July, cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic had announced their separation via an Instagram post. She had then left for Serbia with their son Agastya and even celebrated his fourth birthday in her native country. Now, Natasa is back in Mumbai, weeks after rumours of Hardik dating British singer and television personality Jasmin Walia first surfaced. Also read: Natasa Stankovic shares cryptic post about 'love' and 'evil' amid buzz around Hardik Pandya divorce reason
Natasa shares glimpse of Mumbai rains
On Monday, hours after she landed in Mumbai, Natasa took to Instagram Stories to share a video of her drive through the city as she listened to music. She wrote alongside the clip, "Mumbai rains (rain emoji)."
On Sunday, Natasa had shared a happy selfie from inside a plane as she flew to India. She also posted a glimpse of the runway before takeoff. It is not clear if her son joined her on the India trip, or she is visiting the country alone.
Check out what she posted, so far:
Natasa and Hardik's divorce
Natasa has been in news for months now over her separation with Hardik. Natasa and Hardik married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, son Agastya, on July 30 of the same year. After months of speculation over their marital status, the two released a joint statement on social media in July, stating that they had ‘mutually decided to part ways’.
Recently Reddit users shared pictures and claimed that Hardik was 'having a fling' with UK-based Jasmin Walia and that they were on a holiday together in Greece. More recently, a report said that Natasa wasn't able to adjust to Hardik's personality as he 'too full of himself' as a source spoke about the reason behind their split.
A report by Times Now said that Natasa had tried keeping pace with Hardik and matching his personality, but grew tired of the continuous effort she had to make. "He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realised that there was a major gap between how they were as people. She tried to match it up to him but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process so it became tiring after a while. Natasa was not able to keep pace hence she decided to take a step back," the source was quoted as saying.
