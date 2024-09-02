Natasa Stankovic returns to India amid Hardik Pandya-Jasmin Walia dating rumours

Natasa shares glimpse of Mumbai rains

On Monday, hours after she landed in Mumbai, Natasa took to Instagram Stories to share a video of her drive through the city as she listened to music. She wrote alongside the clip, "Mumbai rains (rain emoji)."

On Sunday, Natasa had shared a happy selfie from inside a plane as she flew to India. She also posted a glimpse of the runway before takeoff. It is not clear if her son joined her on the India trip, or she is visiting the country alone.

Check out what she posted, so far:

Natasa Stankovic shares glimpse of her recent travels.

Natasa and Hardik's divorce

Natasa has been in news for months now over her separation with Hardik. Natasa and Hardik married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, son Agastya, on July 30 of the same year. After months of speculation over their marital status, the two released a joint statement on social media in July, stating that they had ‘mutually decided to part ways’.

Recently Reddit users shared pictures and claimed that Hardik was 'having a fling' with UK-based Jasmin Walia and that they were on a holiday together in Greece. More recently, a report said that Natasa wasn't able to adjust to Hardik's personality as he 'too full of himself' as a source spoke about the reason behind their split.

A report by Times Now said that Natasa had tried keeping pace with Hardik and matching his personality, but grew tired of the continuous effort she had to make. "He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realised that there was a major gap between how they were as people. She tried to match it up to him but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process so it became tiring after a while. Natasa was not able to keep pace hence she decided to take a step back," the source was quoted as saying.