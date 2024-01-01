Evening briefing: Japan downgrades tsunami warning for Noto region; Dec marks highest air traffic in India, more news
Check the shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items.
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the Noto Peninsula on Japan’s northwest coast on Monday morning, triggering a ‘major’ tsunami warning for several coastal prefectures in the country. Reports also said that the quake already triggered a tsunami for a wide swath of the country that was expected to reach as high as five meters in some areas. Amid this, the Japanese authorities on Monday evening downgraded the ‘major’ tsunami warning to ‘tsunami warning’ in the Noto region. Dig deeper
More on Japan earthquake: Helpline numbers issued for Indians in Japan amid tsunami warning
India recorded its highest-ever domestic air traffic in a single month in December with the month closing with a total of 13.8 million passengers. According to the data, there were 91,044 flights in December 2023, three percent more than in December 2022 when airlines had 88,128 departures. In December 2019, domestic flights across all airlines stood at 94,910, marginally higher than 2023. Dig deeper
India News
Petition filed in SC against new criminal laws passed by Parliament
ISRO shares video of how PSLV rocket placed ‘XPoSat’ satellite into earth orbit
Latest News
Air India A350 bookings open: Check schedule, routes of the wide-body plane
Iphone's new iOS update causing connectivity issues, technical glitches? Apple reveals how to fix
Global Matters
Videos show pro-Palestinian protesters marching towards NYC's Times Square amid New Year's celebrations
Pakistan arrests nearly two dozen members of outlawed Pakistani Taliban linked to multiple attacks
Lifestyle
As we head into the New Year, it's the perfect time to explore the world of dating with patience and an open heart. Whether you're navigating the world of online connections or exploring traditional avenues, 2024 brings a new set of dating dynamics. Here are seven tips from Talia Koren, a popular dating coach, who often took to her Instagram platform to share invaluable insights about the dating world. Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
Actor Mahesh Babu welcomed the New Year on a romantic note, sharing a picture with his wife Namrata Shirodkar on Instagram. Wishing fans a ‘Happy New Year’, the actor captioned the picture: “Spontaneity. Laughter. Love. Adventure. Growth”. To this, Namrata replied in the comments section saying, “Love you to the moon and back (heart emoticons) and forever.” In the picture, the couple shared a candid moment with Mahesh Babu holding Namrata close with one arm wrapped around her back. Dig deeper