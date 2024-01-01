close_game
Evening briefing: Japan downgrades tsunami warning for Noto region; Dec marks highest air traffic in India, more news

Jan 01, 2024 07:09 PM IST

Check the shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the Noto Peninsula on Japan’s northwest coast on Monday morning, triggering a ‘major’ tsunami warning for several coastal prefectures in the country. Reports also said that the quake already triggered a tsunami for a wide swath of the country that was expected to reach as high as five meters in some areas. Amid this, the Japanese authorities on Monday evening downgraded the ‘major’ tsunami warning to ‘tsunami warning’ in the Noto region. Dig deeper

This general view shows badly damaged buildings along a street in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 1, 2024, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture.(AFP)
This general view shows badly damaged buildings along a street in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 1, 2024, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture.(AFP)

More on Japan earthquake: Helpline numbers issued for Indians in Japan amid tsunami warning

India recorded its highest-ever domestic air traffic in a single month in December with the month closing with a total of 13.8 million passengers. According to the data, there were 91,044 flights in December 2023, three percent more than in December 2022 when airlines had 88,128 departures. In December 2019, domestic flights across all airlines stood at 94,910, marginally higher than 2023. Dig deeper

India News

Petition filed in SC against new criminal laws passed by Parliament

ISRO shares video of how PSLV rocket placed ‘XPoSat’ satellite into earth orbit

Latest News

Air India A350 bookings open: Check schedule, routes of the wide-body plane

Iphone's new iOS update causing connectivity issues, technical glitches? Apple reveals how to fix

Global Matters

Videos show pro-Palestinian protesters marching towards NYC's Times Square amid New Year's celebrations

Pakistan arrests nearly two dozen members of outlawed Pakistani Taliban linked to multiple attacks

Lifestyle

As we head into the New Year, it's the perfect time to explore the world of dating with patience and an open heart. Whether you're navigating the world of online connections or exploring traditional avenues, 2024 brings a new set of dating dynamics. Here are seven tips from Talia Koren, a popular dating coach, who often took to her Instagram platform to share invaluable insights about the dating world. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Mahesh Babu welcomed the New Year on a romantic note, sharing a picture with his wife Namrata Shirodkar on Instagram. Wishing fans a ‘Happy New Year’, the actor captioned the picture: “Spontaneity. Laughter. Love. Adventure. Growth”. To this, Namrata replied in the comments section saying, “Love you to the moon and back (heart emoticons) and forever.” In the picture, the couple shared a candid moment with Mahesh Babu holding Namrata close with one arm wrapped around her back. Dig deeper

