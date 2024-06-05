Evening briefing: Nitish Kumar, Naidu everyone's friends, says Sanjay Raut; Priyanka Gandhi praises brother; and more

After the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, Uddhav Thackeray's Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticized BJP's coalition governance abilities, citing Narendra Modi's past rhetoric. Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu, part of the NDA, have presented their demands. The INDIA alliance called a meeting in New Delhi, attended by UBT Sena leaders. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav hinted at suspenseful developments. Opposition leaders also convened in Delhi. Narendra Modi resigned, meeting President Droupadi Murmu, who accepted it, requesting his council to continue until the new government forms. Modi's third-term swearing-in is anticipated for June 8, as per sources. Dig Deeper Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut (ANI)

A day after the Lok Sabha election results, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra praised her brother Rahul Gandhi, applauding his resilience and dedication to truth. Rahul won both seats he contested, in Wayanad and Raibareli. Priyanka lauded his unwavering spirit and emphasized his commitment to truth despite adversities and propaganda. Rahul secured Wayanad with a 3.64 lakh-vote margin and Raibareli with a 3.9 lakh-vote margin. As he must vacate one seat, attention turns to Priyanka's potential candidacy. Rahul hasn't decided which seat to retain yet. Priyanka expressed pride in being Rahul's sister, lauding his courage and principles.

The Latest News

BJP-led NDA meeting concludes, top leaders set to stake claim to form government.

Nitish Kumar likely to bargain for at least 4 Cabinet berths, early state polls, funds.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's first reaction as Devendra Fadnavis offers to resign as his deputy.

India News

LS polls: North-West Delhi seat records highest number of NOTA votes in city.

From Bihar to Andhra Pradesh, NDA partners extend support to PM Modi.

Chirag Paswan assured of 1 Cabinet post, hopeful of state minister berth too.

Global Matters

'Shouldn't be allowed to run', Donald Trump's remark on indicted president goes viral.

Commission investigating Russian and Belarusian influence in Poland begins its work.

Indian student Nitheesha Kandula, 23, who went missing in Los Angeles, found safe after a week.

Sports Goings

Rahul Dravid showcased his eloquence in the pre-match press conference before India's T20 World Cup clash with Ireland. The Dravid-coached Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will begin their campaign against Ireland in New York. Dravid emphasized the importance of not underestimating opponents in the T20 format, using the Urdu term 'nazarandaaz'. It will be Dravid's final assignment as head coach, as he confirmed he won't reapply. Gautam Gambhir and VVS Laxman are frontrunners for the role. India aims to end its ICC trophy drought under Rohit's leadership. Dravid expressed his enjoyment in coaching India but stated he won't reapply due to scheduling and personal reasons.

Entertainment Focus

Anurag Kashyap, known for his outspokenness, highlighted the issue of high ticket prices in Hindi cinema compared to the more reasonable rates in Telugu films. He emphasized how the fixed ceiling of ₹250 in Telugu cinema benefits both big-budget and independent films. Kashyap criticized excessive spending on marketing in Hindi cinema, creating challenges for smaller films to compete. Known for acclaimed works like "Dev D" and "Gangs of Wasseypur," Kashyap's upcoming film "Kennedy" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone.

Lifestyle and Health

As the heatwave persists across many regions and monsoon delays, the risk of heat-related illnesses for both humans and pets remains high. It's crucial to keep pets cool and hydrated to protect their health during extreme heat. Adjusting their diet with hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumber, and bottle gourd helps maintain hydration and essential nutrients. Additionally, offering treats like frozen watermelon or bone broth can provide refreshment and mental stimulation. However, it's important to avoid sugary or high-calorie treats to prevent weight gain and health issues. Proper hydration and nutrition are essential for pets to stay healthy and comfortable in hot weather.

