Evening briefing: Oppn slams Vaishnaw over J'khand train accident; Who is SUV driver held over Rau's IAS deaths, more

The Opposition sharply criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government on Tuesday after a train accident in Jharkhand resulted in two deaths and left about 20 people injured. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to the victims' families and urged the government to take responsibility for the recent series of railway accidents and implement measures to prevent future incidents. She said in a post on X, “Another disastrous rail accident! Howrah- Mumbai mail derailed in Chakradharpur division in Jharkhand today early morning, multiple deaths and a huge number of injuries are the tragic consequences. I seriously ask: is this governance? This series of nightmares almost every week, this unending procession of deaths and injuries on railway tracks: for how long shall we tolerate this? Will there be no end to the callousness of the Government of India?! My heart goes out to the bereaved families, condolences to the next of kin.” Dig deeper Howrah-Mumbai passenger train derailed near the town of Barabamboo in Jharkhand state, India, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo)(AP)

Manuj Kathuria, a 50-year-old businessman, drove his sports utility vehicle (SUV) through a rain-flooded street in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, allegedly causing water to surge and breach the gates of the three-storey Rau’s IAS Study Circle building, flooding its basement. This incident led to the deaths of three civil services aspirants on June 27, and Manuj Kathuria was among the five individuals arrested. The five accused – Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarabjeet Singh, the four co-owners of the basement of the coaching centre at Old Rajinder Nagar, and the driver of the car, Manuj Kathuria – were produced in the court. Judicial magistrate Vinod Kumar sent them to judicial custody till August 12. Dig deeper

Latest News

Karnataka to identify Bangladeshis illegally staying in State, deport them: Karnataka home minister Dig deeper

Terrifying moment Kerala bus crosses bridge surrounded by raging waters on all sides in Kozhikode Dig deeper

India News

Rahul Gandhi vs Anurag Thakur over ‘caste’ remark: 'He insulted me' | Watch Dig deeper

‘Indian are Arjun, not Abhimanyu’: Rahul Gandhi's new chakravyuh attack on PM Narendra Modi Dig deeper

Trending

A heart-stopping video from north Kerala's Kozhikode district shows a bus bravely crossing a bridge as furious waters rage on both sides. The dramatic footage captures the tense moment showcasing the sheer intensity of the devastation caused by the heavy rain in northern Kerala that has left at least over 90 people dead in Wayanad district. Several houses were damaged and bridge and roads washed away following a landslide in the high ranges of the northern parts of Kozhikode that borders Wayanad district that has been ravaged by a series of massive landslides. Dig deeper

Business News

IOS Sports & Entertainment, the company managing Manu Bhaker, the 22-year-old shooter who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, is taking legal action against brands that have been making congratulatory ads by using Bhaker's photos and videos without sponsoring her, the Economic Times reported, citing industry executives. HT couldn't independently verify the information. “Since yesterday, almost two dozen brands which are not associated with Manu, have released congratulatory ads on social media with her images and their brands," the report quoted Neerav Tomar, MD of IOS Sports & Entertainment as saying. "This is not allowed legally and we are serving legal notices to these brands. This is moment marketing free of cost.” Dig deeper

Global Matters

Prince Harry literally fears if he visits the UK with his family, Meghan Markle will surely get attacked with a “knife or acid.” He has voiced serious concerns regarding their security in the King's landing. Prince Harry and Markle's last public appearance in the UK was during the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving. While sitting with the ITV documentary ‘Tabloids on Trial,’ the Duke expressed his fear that Markle might be targeted in an attack involving a knife or acid. “It only takes one lone actor [who reads negative stories about Harry and Meghan in the press] with a knife or acid,” he stated. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Radhika Madan was seen with Akshay Kumar in the recently-released film Sarfira. In an interview with News18, the actor said she does not judge celebs for getting Botox or fillers as she opened up about the industry's beauty standards. Radhika said she herself was open to them; the actor also recalled ‘people used to tell her that her jaw is little tedha (uneven)’. Radhika doesn’t look down on her peers who have gone under the knife, saying, “I don’t judge people who get things done because it makes them feel confident and improves their self-image, which is very important... I didn’t feel the need at that point. People used to tell me that my jaw is little tedha. Did they expect me to sit with a scale and measure it (laughs)? I was quite surprised because I was Kareena Kapoor in my head. Maybe they couldn’t see it. I didn’t buy that at that point." Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Optimising health for fertility and pregnancy is a multifaceted approach that involves a combination of lifestyle changes, nutritional adjustments and medical considerations. Ensuring optimal health before conception can significantly improve the chances of a healthy pregnancy and baby. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chetna Jain, Director Dept of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Gurugram Sector 14, highlighted the key areas to focus…Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Suryakumar Yadav has started his T20I captaincy regime on an impressive note with back-to-back wins over Sri Lanka to clinch the three-match series. The star batter has led India in the past against Australia and South Africa, but now things have changed; he is not an interim captain for a tour anymore; the selectors have picked him as a successor to Rohit Sharma, who led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. Surya was elevated to a big role after the arrival of Gautam Gambhir as head coach as the selection committee also received positive feedback about the Mumbai batter, and he pipped Hardik Pandya for the big role. Suryakumar has also been tagged as a T20I specialist by the selectors as he has been dropped out of the ODI team set-up for now. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.