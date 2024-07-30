Optimising health for fertility and pregnancy is a multifaceted approach that involves a combination of lifestyle changes, nutritional adjustments and medical considerations. Ensuring optimal health before conception can significantly improve the chances of a healthy pregnancy and baby. Preconception care and preparation for parenthood: Tips to optimise health for fertility and pregnancy (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chetna Jain, Director Dept of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Gurugram Sector 14, highlighted the key areas to focus on -

1. Medical Check-ups and Preconception Health

Before attempting to conceive, it is crucial to schedule a preconception check-up with a healthcare provider. This visit allows for the identification and management of any preexisting health conditions that could impact fertility and pregnancy, such as diabetes, hypertension, or thyroid disorders. It's also an opportunity to review any medications currently being taken to ensure they are safe for pregnancy. Additionally, getting up-to-date with vaccinations, particularly for diseases like rubella , varicella and hepatitis, is important as these infections can affect pregnancy outcomes.

2. Nutrition and Supplementation:

A balanced diet is foundational to optimising health for fertility and pregnancy. Consuming a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats provides the necessary nutrients for reproductive health. Key nutrients to focus on include:

Folic Acid: Essential for preventing neural tube defects. Women trying to conceive should take a daily supplement of 400-800 micrograms of folic acid in addition to consuming folate-rich foods like leafy greens, legumes, and fortified cereals.

Iron: Supports the development of the placenta and fetus. Good sources include lean meats, beans, and fortified cereals.

Calcium: Crucial for developing fetal bones and teeth. Dairy products, fortified plant milks, and leafy greens are excellent sources.

Vitamin D: Supports bone health and immune function. Sun exposure, fatty fish, and fortified foods can help maintain adequate levels.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Important for fetal brain development. These can be found in fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts.

3. Maintaining a Healthy Weight

A healthy body weight is important for fertility and pregnancy. Both underweight and overweight can lead to complications. A body mass index (BMI) within the range of 18.5 to 24.9 is generally considered healthy for conception. Regular physical activity can help achieve and maintain a healthy weight. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week, along with muscle-strengthening exercises on two or more days a week.

4. Avoiding Harmful Substances

Avoidance of harmful substances is critical for optimizing fertility and pregnancy outcomes. This includes:

Tobacco: Smoking is linked to reduced fertility and increased risk of miscarriage, preterm birth, and low birth weight. Quitting smoking and avoiding secondhand smoke is essential.

Alcohol: Alcohol consumption can negatively impact fertility and fetal development. It is advisable to avoid alcohol entirely when trying to conceive and during pregnancy.

Recreational Drugs: These substances can severely affect fertility and fetal health. Complete abstinence from recreational drugs is necessary.

Caffeine: High caffeine intake has been linked to reduced fertility and increased risk of miscarriage. Limiting caffeine to less than 200-300 mg per day (about one 12-ounce cup of coffee) is recommended.

5. Managing Stress and Emotional Health

Stress can negatively affect fertility and overall health. Finding effective ways to manage stress is important. Techniques such as yoga, meditation, deep-breathing exercises, and mindfulness can be beneficial. Counselling or therapy may also be helpful for addressing emotional and psychological concerns related to fertility and pregnancy.

6. Environmental Factors

Minimising exposure to environmental toxins is another important aspect of optimizing health for fertility and pregnancy. This includes:

Pesticides and Chemicals: Limiting exposure to pesticides, industrial chemicals, and other environmental toxins can be achieved by eating organic produce when possible, using natural cleaning products, and avoiding unnecessary exposure to chemicals at home and work.

Radiation and Heat: Avoiding excessive exposure to radiation (e.g., from X-rays) and high temperatures (e.g., hot tubs and saunas) is advised.

7. Partner’s Health

The health of the male partner also plays a significant role in fertility. Men should also adopt a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, avoiding harmful substances, and managing stress. Additionally, men should protect themselves from environmental toxins that can affect sperm quality.

8. Regular Monitoring and Medical Advice

Once pregnant, regular prenatal check-ups are essential to monitor the health of both the mother and the baby. These visits allow for early detection and management of potential complications. Following the healthcare provider’s advice regarding diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes throughout pregnancy can help ensure the best possible outcomes.

Optimising health for fertility and pregnancy involves a holistic approach that includes medical care, nutritional adjustments, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding harmful substances, managing stress, minimising exposure to environmental toxins and considering the health of both partners. By taking these steps, individuals and couples can significantly enhance their chances of achieving a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby.