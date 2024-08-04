Evening briefing: Owaisi reacts to buzz around Waqf Board plan; 23 killed in Bangladesh as protests reignite; and more

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has reacted to buzz over Centre's plan to bring a bill to curb the powers of Waqf Board over assets. “Firstly, when Parliament is in session, the central government is acting against parliamentary supremacy and privileges and informing the media and not informing Parliament. I can say that whatever has been written in the media about this proposed amendment shows that the Modi government wants to take away the autonomy of the Waqf Board and it wants to interfere,” AIMIM quoted Owaisi as saying. According to a media report, the Centre is set to make amendments to the Waqf Act to restrict the powers of the Waqf Board. As per the report, the amendments are aimed to curb the Board's authority to designate any property as ‘Waqf property’. Dig deeper. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(PTI)

The death toll following clashes in Bangladesh protesting the Hasina regime's stand on government job quotas has risen to at least 23 on Sunday, according to police and doctors, reported news agency AFP. The deaths were reported in the nation capital Dhaka, Bogra, Pabna, Rangpur, Magura, Comilla, Barisal and Feni districts. An indefinite curfew has been imposed on the country on Sunday evening by the nation's government. Dig deeper.

Kangana Ranaut is reportedly selling her bungalow in Mumbai's Pali Hill, which was in the news in 2020 after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) partially demolished it for illegal construction. Code Estate shared a new video on its YouTube channel giving a tour of the luxurious property, saying it is now on the market for ₹40 crore. Kangana Ranaut’s office for Manikarnika Films, designed by Shabnam Gupta, features a stunning wooden staircase, spacious main workplace, a cosy editing studio, a discussion area and conference room. The second floor houses a massive meeting area, and a mezzanine zone has even more seating. There's also a bathroom complete with a shower, wardrobe and dressing area. Dig deeper.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and her sister, Rysa Panday, stepped out in the city today to celebrate Friendship Day. The trio enjoyed a lunch date at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked them outside the eatery joint. Read on to see what Suhana and Ananya wore for the outing.The paparazzi video shows Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, with the former's sister Rysa, exiting a restaurant in Mumbai. Dig deeper.