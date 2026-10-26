Fire reported near North Block in Delhi, six fire tenders rushed to scene

A fire was reported near the North Block in Delhi on Monday. As per the Delhi Fire Services, the call was received around 11:10am, after which six fire tenders were sent. Delhi Fire Services received a call at 11:10am regarding the fire, just as thick smoke was seen around the Secretariat building. (Milind Deora on X)

Delhi Fire Services received a call at 11:10am regarding the fire, just as thick smoke was seen around the Secretariat building.

Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora took to X as he witnessed the smoke on his way to the Parliament.

"Noticed thick smoke rising from behind North Block while on my way to Parliament. It appears there may be a fire. Hope everyone is safe and emergency services are responding swiftly," he said in a post on X.