Floods in Gurugram leave 8 dead as city grapples with poor planning

It was chaos that is all too familiar for people living in the so-called Millennium City. On Wednesday night, a two-hour downpour triggered a cascade of tragedies across Gurugram, leaving at least eight people dead—electrocuted, drowned, swept into manholes or killed in road accidents. People wading through knee-deep water in Narsinghpur village in Gurugram on Wednesday.(Parveen Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

What does it take for one of India’s wealthiest, fastest-growing cities to prepare for something as predictable as rain?

By morning, roads remained submerged, drains were choked with sludge, and anger among residents had risen almost as fast as the floodwaters. Once again, the promise of a world-class urban centre lay shattered in the deluge, exposing the threadbare fabric of civic planning, even as officials and politicians continue to point fingers and deflect blame.

However, the chaos did not end there. Taking note of the severe disruption, the Deputy Commissioner issued an advisory to all corporate offices and private institutions, urging them to allow employees to work from home on Thursday.

The first death was reported around 9.30pm, barely half an hour after the rain started. Akshat Kumar Jain, a 30-year-old software engineer, was riding home from the gym on Ghasola Road when his motorcycle slipped on waterlogged tarmac. He skidded into a pole with exposed live wires submerged in calf-deep water. Eyewitnesses tried to rescue him using bamboo poles but could not save him. Jain, a resident of Delhi’s Vishwas Nagar, was declared dead at a private hospital. Police later booked officials of the private power distribution company for negligence under IPC Section 304-A.

The second tragedy struck three-and-a-half hours later in nearly identical circumstances. Pawan Kumar, 26, a food delivery executive, stopped near Plot 22 in Sector 18 to buy a snack. Minutes later, he was heard whispering “Bachao, bachao” (Save me, save me) on the phone before the line went dead. His body was found next to an electric pole submerged in water. A nearby shopkeeper who tried to pull him free suffered burns. An FIR has been registered.

At 10pm, 22-year-old Prashant Mishra was electrocuted while climbing rain-slicked stairs in Arjun Nagar’s Sector 8. He had touched a railing charged by a frayed wire running through ankle-deep water. He was dead before help arrived. Residents later found the cable lying in ankle-deep water.

Then, at 10.30pm, 28-year-old auto-rickshaw driver Shailender Kumar parked near Sispal Vihar in Sector 49. Police believe he stepped off the road to relieve himself and was “sucked” head-first into an uncovered roadside manhole by the current in the knee-deep water. Locals spotted his body minutes later. A negligence case has been filed against Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) employees at Sadar police station, police said.

At 3.30am, a taxi carrying a contractual employee of an airline operator and two security guards from Delhi airport slammed into uprooted concrete median blocks on Khandsa Road. The driver, blinded by rain and glare from headlights on the water’s surface, never saw the obstacle submerged below. Vanshika (24) died on the spot. The driver and another guard were hospitalised with fractures. Police said the blocks were left behind by a contractor working on storm drains.

By morning, news arrived of another tragedy from Bhondsi’s Aravalli hills: 11 teenagers had visited a disused mining pit that had overnight turned into a rain-filled pool. Three—Ashish Kumar, Surjeet, and Devender, all 16 or 17—slipped under. Villagers retrieved their bodies. “We’ve asked for these pits to be fenced, but no one listens,” said village sarpanch Shyam Lal.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police said that a case of causing death by negligence was filed at Sector 37 police station in Vanshika’s death. “We have asked the discom and MCG officials to fix the responsibility of erring employees in the drowning and electrocution cases,” he said.

DCP (traffic) Rajesh Kumar Mohan said police personnel remained deployed at more that 100 locations till 12.30am on Thursday for controlling traffic movement. “More than 222 vehicles had broken down which traffic police personnel helped in getting towed,” Mohan said.

Roads collapse

The slip-road of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) near Sectors 75–75A caved in—again—for the third time in just over a year. This time, a truck carrying beer crates was half-swallowed by the crater. Engineers blamed water infiltration near an under-construction drain for the collapse, which barricaded one carriageway and choked traffic from Vatika Chowk to NH-48.

“This road is a death trap,” said commuter Ajay Rana, stuck in the jam for over two hours. A technical probe has been launched, with preliminary findings pointing to poor drainage and soil instability.

Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar visited multiple flooded locations—Vatika Chowk, Hero Honda, Subhash Chowk, Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok, and the collapsed SPR section—wading through ankle-deep sludge with MCG engineers. He promised an audit of all live-wire hazards and open drains within 48 hours.

A city in deluge

In households across the city, people experienced the usual monsoon woe. In neighbourhoods like Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok, Heera Nagar, and Sectors 5, 6, 10A and 15, residents woke up to find their living rooms flooded, basements submerged and sewage flowing uphill. In Palam Vihar’s C-Block, drains stood taller than the lanes they were supposed to empty, pushing effluents into homes.

One of the most striking images of Gurugram’s civic collapse on Wednesday night emerged from the Rajiv Chowk underpass, which was transformed into a deep, debris-laden pool after hours of torrential rain. Water levels rose above car windshields, submerging vehicles and leaving commuters stranded. Visuals of people wading through waist-deep water as emergency responders struggled to reach them went viral on social media, highlighting the scale of the chaos. The flooding at this junction caused massive traffic jams on Sohna Road, where vehicles were stuck bumper-to-bumper for hours.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the city received 133mm of rainfall in 90 minutes and that teams had cleared 40 major choke points overnight.