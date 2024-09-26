Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former BJP MP booked for hate speech

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Sep 26, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Simha had issued visitor passes during the last Lok Sabha session to three people who threw canisters in the lower house

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha has been booked by the Shahpur police in Yadgiri for allegedly delivering inflammatory remarks against a particular community during the Ganesha Visarjana Shobha Yatra on September 21, officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Former BJP MP booked for hate speech
Former BJP MP booked for hate speech

His remarks targeting the Muslim community have ignited widespread backlash and raised concerns of communal unrest.

To be sure, Simha had issued visitor passes during the last Lok Sabha session to three people who threw canisters in the lower house.

He made the inflammatory comments while speaking at the “Hindu Maha Ganapati Visarjana Shobha Yatra”, where he questioned the involvement of the Muslim community in incidents of stone pelting during Ganesh idol immersion processions.

“Why does the tendency to throw stones seen only in Muslims? If all the Hindus held a stone in their hands, do you know what would happen?” Simha reportedly said.

Following the speech, members of the Muslim community filed a formal complaint, against Simha. Police, led by Shahapur Inspector DV Nayak, registered an FIR based on the complaint.

“Simha and others associated with the event have been charged under BNS Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 192 (provocation for riot),” said inspector Nayak.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On