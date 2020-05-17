Govt eyes key reforms, 35 migrants killed in accidents: Covid-19 news today

india

Updated: May 17, 2020 08:45 IST

In the fourth tranche of a Rs 20-lakh-crore stimulus package, the government focused on structural reforms of key sectors --- coal, minerals, defence, power, civil aviation, space, atomic energy and social infrastructure. Meanwhile, road accidents killed 35 migrant workers in two states, the latest in a string of fatalities.

Government picks defence, coal among key reform areas

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced structural reforms across eight key sectors -- coal, minerals, defence, power, civil aviation, space, atomic energy and social infrastructure -- while announcing the fourth tranche of a Rs 20 lakh crore relief and stimulus package to help companies and individuals cope with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and the ongoing lockdown to fight its spread. Read more

Fiscal cost of package Rs 1.5L-crore to Rs 4L-crore

Till Saturday evening, the government had announced Rs 18.8 lakh crore of the Rs 20 lakh crore relief and stimulus package promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Read more

35 more migrants die in accidents across states

Road accidents claimed the lives of 35 migrant workers in two states on Saturday, the latest in a string of fatalities among some of the most vulnerable sections of the population who left urban centres in the hundreds of thousands and are on treacherous journeys back home after the nationwide shutdown since March 25 dried up jobs and wages. Read more

Centre sets up an online database to monitor, facilitate workers’ journey

As tens of thousands of migrant workers continue to walk back home, the Centre on Saturday created an online repository to monitor and facilitate their movement in coordination with the state governments. Read more

Don’t act as moneylender, give cash aid, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the government should not be a “sahukar [money lender]” and argued in favour of cash assistance instead of loans to tide over the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis while warning of an impending economic crisis. Read more

US will send ventilators, PM Modi thanks Trump

The United States will airlift 200 mobile ventilators to help Indians combat Covid-19, people familiar with the developments said on Saturday, hours after US president Donald Trump made the announcement on Twitter. Read more

Tracing the Nanded cluster trail

In the span of four days, Hardeep Singh Kahlon’s life turned upside down.The 38-year-old bus driver was hailed as a hero in his village in Punjab’s Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district when he ferried back 40-odd stranded Sikh pilgrims from Maharashtra’s Nanded town on April 29. Read more

Govt issues Covid-19 response norms for slum clusters

The Union health ministry on Saturday released coronavirus disease (Covid-19) preparedness and response guidelines for slum clusters and unauthorised colonies, a development that comes amid increasing infections in Mumbai’s Dharavi – believed to be Asia’s largest slum which houses an estimated one million people. Read more

Govt advises buddy system for doctors

The Union health ministry has advised hospitals to start a “buddy system” wherein a team of two or more staffers is formed that covers for each other in terms of ensuring that infection control practices are adequately followed while managing patients. Read more