Gujarat's 5-day ‘Nadi Utsav’ to begin today

Gujarat's inaugural, five-day ‘Nadi Utsav’ (river festival) will begin on Sunday, as announced by the state government earlier this week. The festival, which will conclude on December 30, will be held to honour three main rivers of the western state: Narmada, Tapi and Sabarmati.

During the festival, related events will take place in four different locations, said the Gujarat government.

“The opening ceremony will be held on the banks of the Tapi river in Surat, in the presence of chief minister Bhupendra Patel. Then, similar functions will also take place on the banks of the Narmada in Bharuch and Garudeshwar, and that of the Sabarmati in Ahmedabad,” Jitu Vaghani, the Gujarat education minister and spokesperson of the state government, said on December 22 while announcing the festival.

“During these five days, various religious as well as cultural events will be held on the banks of the rivers. These include aarti, marathon, seminars, cleaning drives, awareness campaign etc.” Vaghani further informed.

The celebrations, the minister said, will come to an end with a ‘maha-aarti’ on the banks of the Sabarmati in Ahmedabad, also in the presence of CM Patel.

All decisions with regards to the ‘Nadi Utsav’ were taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

