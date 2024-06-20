Heatwave killed over 190 homeless people in Delhi in 9 days: NGO report

An unrelenting heatwave sweeping across northern India has killed over 190 homeless people in New Delhi between June 11 and 19, according to a report by a Delhi-based NGO on Wednesday. The country is grappling with record temperatures this summer. Delhi heatwave: 192 homeless deaths reported, authorities issue heatwave precautions(Burhaan Kinu / Hindustan Times)

A total of 192 homeless people died due to the heatwave in Delhi during this period, according to the report by the Centre for Holistic Development.

This data was procured from the Zonal Integrated Police Network, Ministry of Home Affairs and tabulated by Sunil Kumar Aledia of the CHD, a member of the National Forum for Homeless Housing Rights-NFHHR.

The NGO's study found that homeless people account for 80 per cent of the unclaimed bodies of those who died due to heatwaves.

The India Meterological Department has forecast above-normal temperatures for this month as well. Delhi experienced its warmest night in over 50 years on Wednesday, with a minimum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, according to data from the weather department.

What precautions you should take during heatwave?

Here are the do's and don'ts for dealing with a heatwave, as advised by Delhi's District Disaster Management Authority:

• Drink plenty of water regularly, even if you don't feel thirsty. Always carry water with you when travelling.

• Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothes to stay cool.

• Avoid strenuous activities during peak sun hours (12 noon to 3 pm).

• Use hats, umbrellas, and damp cloths on head, neck, and limbs to stay cool.

• Consume hydrating foods and drinks like ORS, lassi, lemon water, and buttermilk.

• Avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks: They can dehydrate the body.

• Limit high-protein and stale foods. These can be harder to digest in hot weather.

• Avoid leaving children or pets in parked vehicles. Temperatures inside vehicles can become dangerously high.

• Avoid outdoor work and strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day.