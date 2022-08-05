Heavy rain likely in peninsular, central India

Widespread and heavy rain is likely in the peninsular and central India over the next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD said a shear zone was running along the south peninsular India in middle tropospheric levels and was likely to shift gradually northwards during the next four to five days. The monsoon trough was lying south of its normal position and will continue to remain so during the next four to five days. A low-pressure area was likely to form over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal around August 7.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms/lightning was likely in Rayalaseema on August 5; coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from August 6 to 8; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from August 5 and 6 and in Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe from August 5 to 9.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in coastal and south interior Karnataka from August 5 and 6; north interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and on August 5; Telangana till August 9 and coastal Andhra Pradesh on August 8. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall was also likely in coastal and south interior Karnataka on August 5.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms/lightning was very in over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh till August 9; Vidarbha and Saurashtra and Kutch till August 9.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms/lightning was likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till August 7; western Uttar Pradesh on August 5 and 6 and eastern Rajasthan over the next five days.