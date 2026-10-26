HT Evening News Brief October 26: Cyclone Arnab intensifies, Jamia protests continue, E100 cars get conditional nod
Here's a quick recap of the day's top headlines from India, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.
Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world of politics and sports, and entertainment.
Jamia protests continue after student union election announcement
Students at Jamia Millia Islamia continued protesting on Monday, hours after the university announced that student union elections would be held within 15 days of approval of the union constitution. Protesters demanded the appointment of a chief election officer and a clear timeline for the polls. Delhi Police detained several students as tensions continued on campus. The university revoked some disciplinary notices, but protesters said several demands remained unresolved. Read more.
Govt allows flex-fuel vehicles that run on up to E100 fuel
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules to recognise E100 as an approved fuel option alongside E85 for flex-fuel vehicles. The notification was issued on October 23 and published in the official gazette on October 26, taking immediate effect. Flex-fuel vehicles can run on different mixtures of petrol and ethanol, but conventional petrol vehicles cannot use these higher blends without appropriate certification and modifications. Read more.
Cyclone Arnab to intensify before landfall on October 28
Deep Dive
Cyclone Arnab is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department. Red alerts have been issued for parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, while heavy rainfall is forecast in several states. Disaster response teams have been deployed, and authorities are preparing to evacuate vulnerable residents ahead of the storm. Read more.
Vijay Deverakonda responds to criticism of his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna
Actor Vijay Deverakonda has responded to online criticism of his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna following their appearance on *Koffee With Karan 9*. Sharing a photo and video with Rashmika, Vijay described her as his best friend and said they were happy together, while using strong language to address critics. Rashmika had also issued a statement defending their relationship and responding to the backlash over their remarks on the show. Read more.
Samir Banerjee wins first professional tennis title in Solapur
Samir Banerjee, the 2021 Wimbledon junior singles champion, has won his first professional title at an M25 Futures event in Solapur. The 23-year-old graduated from Stanford University earlier this year and is rebuilding his ranking after injuries affected his progress on the professional circuit. Ranked 559th at the time of the report, Banerjee aims to break into the world's top 400 by the end of the year as he targets ATP Challenger events next season. Read more.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More