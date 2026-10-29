HT Evening News Brief October 29: Israel ‘vote theft’ row, SC on digital fraud, Imran Khan’s OCI case, India hockey in action

Good evening! Here's your wrap of the day, with top headlines from across the country, the world of politics and sports, and entertainment. Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world of politics and sports, and entertainment.

Netanyahu alleges ‘vote theft’ by Arab-led parties in Israel, Shin Bet probe ordered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Arab-led parties of election fraud, alleging foreign funding and voter bribery, claims that have not been substantiated by publicly presented evidence. The controversy escalated after Central Elections Committee chief Justice Noam Sohlberg asked the Shin Bet security agency to investigate suspected foreign interference, as no bloc has secured the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-member Knesset. Read here.

SC says banks must compensate digital fraud victims if due diligence lapses The Supreme Court on Thursday said banks and financial institutions must compensate victims of digital fraud if an investigation finds lapses in due diligence, stressing the need for safeguards to flag suspicious transactions before funds are transferred. The bench also called for banks to alert nearby police stations about unusual transactions and said it would examine the RBI’s proposed KYC Amendment Directions, 2026. Read here.

Imran Khan seeks evidence behind move to cancel OCI card, challenges ‘leave India’ notice Actor Imran Khan has challenged the ‘leave India’ notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), seeking access to documents and a Mumbai Police report cited as grounds for considering the cancellation of his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. Khan said he was not given a fair opportunity to respond to the allegations. The Bombay High Court has put the notice on hold until November 2, after the government assured it that he would not be asked to leave India by the original October 28 deadline. Read here.

Chiranjeevi to make Netflix debut with Telugu cinema talk show ‘Megaverse’ Megastar Chiranjeevi is set to make his Netflix debut with Megaverse, a talk show celebrating Telugu cinema, its stars and stories. Currently being filmed, the show will feature conversations and personal anecdotes from the actor, offering viewers a glimpse into the legacy of the industry. Produced by Gold Box Entertainments, Atom Media Ventures and Sol Production LLP, the show’s release date and further details are awaited. Read here.