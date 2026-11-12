HT Morning News Brief November 12: Nvidia CEO's ‘affairs’, Hardik Pandya's Punjab Kings move and more

Good morning, readers. Here are five stories to get you up to speed on the biggest developments across politics, India, world, entertainment, and sports. Hardik Pandya moved to Punjab Kings in much-anticipated IPL player trade on Wednesday, Nov 11 (PTI)

From the Nvidia CEO's shocking affair revelations to Hardik Pandya's pay hike as for joining Punjab Kings - here's your quick morning news briefing.

Two Special Police Officers go missing in J-K's Kishtwar, search operation underway Two Special Police Officers (SPOs), on a patrol, went missing along with their weapons on Wednesday afternoon in the upper reaches of Marwah in Kishtwar district, said people familiar with the development. Read more here