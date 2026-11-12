HT Morning News Brief November 12: Nvidia CEO's ‘affairs’, Hardik Pandya's Punjab Kings move and more
From the Nvidia CEO's shocking affair revelations to Hardik Pandya's pay hike as for joining Punjab Kings - here's your quick morning news briefing.
Good morning, readers. Here are five stories to get you up to speed on the biggest developments across politics, India, world, entertainment, and sports.
From the Nvidia CEO's shocking affair revelations to Hardik Pandya's pay hike as for joining Punjab Kings - here's your quick morning news briefing.
Two Special Police Officers go missing in J-K's Kishtwar, search operation underway
Two Special Police Officers (SPOs), on a patrol, went missing along with their weapons on Wednesday afternoon in the upper reaches of Marwah in Kishtwar district, said people familiar with the development. Read more here
Nvidia board working with outside firm to identify CEO Jensen Huang's replacement after reports of multiple affairs: Report
Deep Dive
Amid reports that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has had multiple extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy, the tech giant's board has been working with an outside firm to identify potential successors as it prepares to meet as early as Wednesday (local time) to decide Huang's future at the company. Read full report here
Iran sets 7 conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz, resuming talks with US
Iran has said it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz or resume negotiations with the United States until Washington meets seven conditions set by Tehran. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the responsibility for the next move now rests with the US, as Iran waits for an official response to its demands. Read full report here
Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are married, share first picture from dreamy Greek wedding
Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran tied the knot at a grand wedding attended only by family and friends, reportedly in Greece. The composer shared their first picture as newlyweds on social media hours after the wedding on Wednesday. Read full report here
Hardik Pandya gets Rs1.65 crore pay hike as he joins Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians land Arshdeep Singh in blockbuster IPL trade
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have completed one of the biggest trade deals in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, with Hardik Pandya moving to PBKS in exchange for Arshdeep Singh. Pandya, who captained MI over the last three seasons, will now begin a new chapter after failing to guide the franchise to a title during his tenure as skipper. Read full report here
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More