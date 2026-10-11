HT Morning News Brief October 11: SC special sitting today on Delhi curbs; Naseeruddin Shah to portray Rushdie

Police detained close to 7,000 people across Delhi from the early hours of Saturday, picking up protesters at railway stations, at the airport, outside hotels, at their homes and on the streets, and filling police stations, stadiums and community centres, where many of the detainees carried on protesting. They were responding to the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP’s) “Chalo Delhi” call, which seeks the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar among other demands. Read more here .

About 41,000 security personnel turned the Capital into a fortress on Saturday to thwart a planned protest demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, launching an unprecedented clampdown that saw the detention of 7,000 people and left large chunks of Delhi deserted. Four former chief ministers and the leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were among those detained as police cracked down on students, lawyers and politicians, successfully refusing passage to Jantar Mantar. Yet, sporadic protests bubbled up at different points of the city throughout the day, even as police rushed to smother the stirs. Read more here .

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Trinamool Congress MP and senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy has moved the Supreme Court challenging the preventive detention of Opposition leaders, including four former chief ministers, and other individuals during Saturday’s protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, prompting a special sitting of the court on Sunday. Click here to read more.

Ranji Trophy: Five things to watch out for in the new season The drama in Ranji Trophy unfolds over four days amid the frenzy that is white-ball cricket. IPL commands attention, yet Indian Test cricket cannot thrive without the premier first-class tournament. Before the packed stands and the India cap come uneven pitches, facing the hard new ball and learning the discipline to last sessions. For the next few months, the future of Indian cricket will take shape far from the spotlight. As the new season begins on Sunday, a familiar question is whether the first-class calendar gives its flagship competition the room to breathe. Read more here.