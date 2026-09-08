In NIA charge sheet, no terror charges against US national VanDyke, 6 Ukrainians
VanDyke was arrested at Kolkata airport by NIA on March 13 under UAPA, which punishes conspiracy, advocacy, abetment, or incitement to commit a terrorist act.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday charged US national Mathew Aaron VanDyke and six Ukrainians, arrested in March this year, under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, and not the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
VanDyke was arrested from Kolkata airport by NIA on March 13 under Section 18 of UAPA, which punishes conspiracy, advocacy, abetment, or incitement to commit a terrorist act. His six Ukrainian associates - Hurba Petro, Taras Slyviak, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Marian Stefankiv, Maksim Honcharuk and Viktor Kaminskyi - were arrested from Delhi and Lucknow airports on the same day.
But in the charge sheet filed in the court of special judge Prashant Sharma at Rouse Avenue Courts, NIA only charged them under sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, which cover illegal entry and violations of visa conditions.
NIA said the accused violated the conditions of their Indian visas by entering the notified Protected Area without the requisite permit and subsequently crossing the India-Myanmar border through unauthorised points. The two offences carry a punishment of up to five and three years in prison, respectively.
“We have filed a charge sheet against seven accused under the Immigration and Foreigners Act. The probe has been kept open in all other aspects, including the UAPA charges,” Rahul Tyagi, NIA’s special public prosecutor told HT.
VanDyke, according to his website, is from Baltimore and has worked as a soldier, international businessman, war correspondent, columnist and international businessman. He claims to be a veteran of the Libyan revolution, a former prisoner of war there and the founder of a military contracting firm — SOLI (Sons of Liberty International).
In the charge sheet, NIA said it had completed a substantial part of its investigation into the offences committed under the UAPA but needed more time. Already, NIA, which was to file the charges within 90 days, was granted an additional 90 days to file the charge sheet.
“Further investigation is under-going and more time is required in order to ascertain and verify the true and complete facts about the commission of offences under UAPA,” the agency said in the charge sheet, seeking permission to continue investigating the alleged conspiracy.
NIA claimed it needed to further probe the import and recovery of a large quantity of drones and accessories through India and the seizure of several digital devices, “which may indicate their possible involvement in acts affecting/threatening the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India”.
An NIA spokesperson didn’t comment on the developments.
Advocate Rohit Dandriyal, who is representing Van Dyke, said the NIA was investigating fake terror charges.
“NIA did not find any evidence against the accused even after being granted an additional 90 days for investigation, during which time the accused remained incarcerated on fictitious UAPA charges,” Dandriyal told HT.
Myanmar training mission
According to NIA, the seven entered India on valid travel documents in December 2025 but later travelled to Guwahati and Mizoram without obtaining the mandatory Protected Area Permit (PAP) or Restricted Area Permit (RAP).
The agency alleged that they illegally crossed into Myanmar to reach Victoria Camp, where they were allegedly to conduct pre-scheduled training for Myanmar-based Ethnic Armed Groups in drone warfare, drone operations, assembly and jamming technology.The agency said the accused returned to India from Myanmar around March 5, 2026.
NIA claimed that some of these groups had links with insurgent organisations in India.
Six taxis, Tiau river route
According to the charge sheet, six taxis were hired through a car rental company catering to foreigners to transport the accused from Guwahati into Mizoram’s Protected Area. They allegedly halted for several hours before crossing into Myanmar through the Tiau river route and reached Victoria Camp on December 29, 2025.
NIA said two persons, Abika and Viktor/Kima, allegedly arranged the logistics for the border crossing.
NIA claimed that the alleged trip was not merely an immigration violation but formed part of “a larger conspiracy involving Indian insurgent groups, particularly those active in the northeastern states”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan is a senior journalist with Hindustan Times and an investigative reporter specialising in national security, terrorism, organised crime, narcotics, corruption, financial crime and complex investigations. With over 21 years of experience across Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Pioneer, he has built deep expertise in India’s internal security and law-enforcement landscape. Neeraj has extensively covered India’s principal investigative, intelligence and security agencies, including the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, R&AW, MHA and other central security forces. His work has included deeply reported investigations into terrorism, terror financing, cross-border crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, financial fraud and political and corporate corruption. He has reported on some of the most significant terror attacks and security developments in India over the past two decades, including the Delhi serial blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the recent Pahalgam attack. His reporting has also chronicled the rise and decline of the Indian Mujahideen, the activities and subsequent crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Islamist extremist networks, the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in the Northeast and Maoist violence. Some of Neeraj’s major breaking stories are in Aryan Khan drug case, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, interception of a 3,000-kg Afghan heroin consignment worth about ₹21,000 crore at Mundra port, Sri Lanka easter bombings, Aarushi-Hemraj murders in Noida, 2G scam, coal block allocation scam, AgustWestland VVIP chopper deal and major bank frauds and extradition cases involving Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. His reporting is marked by an ability to cultivate sources, analyse confidential and complex documents, and follow investigations over several years—from the initial breakthrough to chargesheets, trials and international legal proceedings. He specialises in making complicated security and investigative developments accessible while examining their wider implications for governance and public policy. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow at the University of Westminster, Neeraj also spent time at the Financial Times as part of the fellowship. He was also a Robert Bosch Media Ambassadors India-Germany Fellow, studying at the University of Tübingen and working with Der Tagesspiegel in Berlin. He has previously taught investigative journalism and crime reporting as a guest faculty member at the Times School of Journalism. Over more than two decades, Neeraj has established himself as an authoritative voice on India’s national security and investigative landscape, with his reporting closely followed by officials, investigators, lawyers, policymakers and readers seeking insight into some of the country’s most complex and consequential developments.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArnabjit Sur
Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times who primarily covers stories from the capital's trial courts. Previously, he has worked for English dailies such as The Hindu, Indian Express and Millennium Post, where he has focused on crime and legal stories, especially incorporating both the subjects into producing long-form investigative work. Known for his penchant for minutely tracking high-profile cases with both city and national relevance, he has broken several chargesheets and police remand papers in his six-year-long career. In this present role, he uses his expertise in skimming through lengthy judgements, attending and analysing court hearings and converting them into a lucid, readable format for seamless news consumption. He has a preference for looking beyond the courtroom to highlight their human impact.Read More