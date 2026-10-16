India, Australia explore cooperation in tribal art, heritage and cultural exchanges

India and Australia are exploring avenues to strengthen cultural cooperation through tribal art, indigenous performing arts, language preservation and traditional knowledge, with discussions also focusing on showcasing India’s tribal heritage at an upcoming cultural festival. The discussions centred on creating platforms for tribal artists and artisans from both countries to showcase their work, gain international exposure and build cultural connections. (Representational)

Ranjana Chopra, secretary, ministry of tribal affairs, held a meeting with Australian high commissioner to India, Philip Green, to discuss opportunities to expand bilateral engagement through tribal artists and artisans, as well as cross-cultural exchanges.

The discussions centred on creating platforms for tribal artists and artisans from both countries to showcase their work, gain international exposure and build cultural connections. The two sides explored the possibility of organising exhibitions, cultural showcases and other initiatives to promote indigenous artistic traditions and provide greater visibility to tribal communities.

Exchanging tribal music and performing arts was another key area of discussion. Both sides explored opportunities to facilitate cross-cultural learning through performances and cultural programmes, which could help audiences in India and Australia gain a deeper understanding of each other’s indigenous traditions.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of preserving tribal languages and traditional knowledge, which are integral to indigenous cultural identity. Collaborative documentation, knowledge sharing, and cultural preservation initiatives were discussed as possible avenues for cooperation to safeguard these traditions for future generations.

The two sides also discussed opportunities to showcase India’s tribal art, music and cultural heritage at the upcoming G’Day Namaste festival, scheduled to be held in India in December. The proposed participation could provide an international platform for Indian tribal artists and performers to present their traditions to a wider audience and strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The discussions further covered the participation of Australian Indigenous communities in future tribal cultural exchange programmes in India. The two sides explored possibilities for their involvement in cultural initiatives and discussed opportunities to facilitate greater interaction between indigenous artists, performers and cultural practitioners from both countries.

The proposed next edition of the Bharat Tribes Fest also figured in the discussions, with the Australian side being invited to share insights into potential activities and participation opportunities for Australian Indigenous communities. Such engagement could create avenues for artists and artisans to exchange experiences, showcase traditional practices and explore common cultural themes.

The meeting reflects the potential for India–Australia cooperation to extend beyond conventional bilateral engagement into the preservation and promotion of indigenous heritage. By facilitating artistic exchanges, documenting traditional knowledge, and creating international platforms for indigenous communities, the two countries could strengthen cultural ties while enhancing the visibility of their tribal and Indigenous traditions.

The discussions focused on exploring opportunities for future collaboration across these areas. No specific agreements or implementation timelines were outlined in the meeting summary.