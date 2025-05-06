Japan condemns attack, offers support

NEW DELHI: Japan on Monday offered its full support to India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror strike that killed 26 people as India strongly condemned Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism perpetrated by both state and non-state actors, during talks between defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart General Nakatani, who goes by only one name. Defence minister Rajnath Singh with his Japanese counterpart General Nakatani in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Singh told Nakatani that such attacks destabilised regional peace and security, calling for “a unified stand against terrorism and state-sponsored actions that perpetuate it.”

“During the meeting, both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and emphasised the need for global cooperation in this regard,” the defence ministry said.

The two leaders met at a critical time when India is considering military options to target the neighbouring country for its support to terror that is bleeding Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already underlined that the armed forces have complete operational freedom to choose “the mode, targets, and timing of the response” to the April 22 terror attack.

Since the attack, India has unveiled several punitive measures, banning the import of goods originating in Pakistan, prohibiting Pakistan-flagged vessels from docking at Indian ports, shutting its airspace to aircraft registered in or operated by that country, suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, downgrading bilateral ties, expelling most Pakistani citizens in India, and shutting down the only operational land border crossing at Attari.

India has also initiated steps to undercut Pakistan at international fora, working to thwart any attempt by Islamabad and its ally Beijing to divert attention from the issue of terrorism at the United Nations Security Council and asking the International Monetary Fund to review loans to the neighbouring country.

The Pahalgam terror attack exposed Pakistan as a rogue state destabilising the region, and the world can no longer turn a blind eye to terrorism, India told the US last week as the world’s two largest democracies engaged at the highest levels over the strike.

The Indian side has also reached out to both permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council in recent days to ensure the focus remains on the central issue of cross-border terrorism.

Another step being eyed by the government is to approach the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to put Pakistan on its “grey list” over concerns related to terror financing.

Singh and Nakatani reaffirmed their commitment towards strengthening bilateral relations and contributing towards regional peace.

“The ministers welcomed the growing diversity and frequency of defence exercises and exchanges between the two countries and agreed to enhance the scope and complexity of these engagements. Both leaders agreed to add new dimensions to the robust maritime cooperation,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

Singh also spoke about possible bilateral cooperation in areas including tank and aero engines, while highlighting local maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities in different areas.

“Both sides agreed to enhance industry cooperation, including exploring collaboration in niche domains such as automation and artificial intelligence. The two ministers also decided to take cooperation forward in emerging areas like cyber and space,” it added.