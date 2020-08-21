Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 27,241 with 941 new cases; death toll climbs to 291
Jharkhand now has 9,505 active cases, while 17,445 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said late on Thursday.ranchi Updated: Aug 21, 2020 20:57 IST
Ranchi, Jharkhand
Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 27,241 with 941 fresh cases, even as 13 more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 291, a health official said.
Click here for full Covid-19 coverage
Jharkhand now has 9,505 active cases, while 17,445 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said late on Thursday.
A total of 13,863 samples have been tested for Covid- 19 till Thursday evening, the official added.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
tags
top news
trending topics