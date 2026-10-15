JNU students enter day 12 of indefinite hunger strike over rustication of JNUSU members, demand restoration of GSCASH and JNUEE

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has entered the 12th day of their indefinite hunger strike announced on October 3. New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) Vice President K Gopika Babu along with office-bearers and students during an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. (PTI Photo/Rushikesh More)

JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, vice-president K. Gopika Babu and general secretary Sunil Yadav along with several other students have been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 12 days.

The students declared the strike with a charter of 13 demands including rolling back Chief Proctor Office (CPO) Manual, revoking rustication of JNUSU office bearers, reinstating Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) and JNU entrance exam JNUEE, among others.

As per a JNUSU press release dated October 3, the students are seeking the “immediate resolution of a series of longstanding academic, infrastructural, social justice, welfare and democratic concerns affecting students across the university.”

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Negotiations with the administration Reportedly, on October 12, after 9 days of the strike, the administration initiated a second round of negotiations. A discussion took place between the JNUSU office, councillors, associate deans Dr Poonguzhali N and Jaikhlong Basumatary, dean of students, and the dean of School of Social Sciences (SSS).

According to the union, the administration stated that it would look into the matter of CPO manual but gave no comprehensive response on the rustication of students, restoration of GSCASH. On the issue of JNUEE, it cited lack of funding as the main obstacle.

The administration also agreed to look into the union's allegations that reservation laws are being violated in hostel allotment. “Reverse reservation is going on”, K. Gopika Babu said in a video shared by the union.

The students, however, are continuing their strike. In a statement released after the negotiation, the union said, “The outcome of the second round of negotiations makes it clear that the administration is still unwilling to offer concrete commitments on our legitimate demands. Mere assurances, promises to seek legal opinions and prepare feasibility reports cannot substitute for action.”

President issued notice by JNU Additionally, in a notice issued on October 9, the university has asked JNUSU president and PhD student Aditi Mishra to appear before a proctorial committee on October 22 over allegations of manhandling security personnel and damaging campus property during a September 8 protest.

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Meanwhile, JNU students have claimed that 10-12 other students also received similar notices over their alleged involvement in the September 8 protest.

A few days prior, JNUSU had alleged that the JNU Vice-Chancellor (VC) had sent the chief security officer (CSO) to threaten the hunger strikers. In a video shared by the student union, the cso can be heard telling the students that they are violating their bail conditions and said that only registered students can take part in the strike. “This might extend your rustication”, he stated.

Earlier in February, 14 JNU students including three office bearers and AISA president Neha Bora were sent to Tihar jail following a “Long March” to the Ministry of Education. Delhi Police, however, had barricaded the university gates before the students could march to the ministry.

JNU students suspended over library vandalism In February 2026, five JNU students were suspended, declared "out of bounds" and fined ₹20,000 each over vandalising Facial Recognition Technology access gates at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Central Library in November.

The students, however, cited concerns over privacy and increased surveillance, and alleged that the administration had installed FTR gates despite their repeated protests and attempts to have a dialogue.

The affected students were Aditi Mishra (president), K. Gopika Babu (vice-president), Sunil Yadav (general secretary), Danish Ali (joint secretary) and the ex President Nitish Kumar. According to the notice, the suspension will in effect till the Monsoon semester of 2026.

The administration had also ordered Mishra and another student to vacate their hostel rooms and warned that their rooms will be double-locked if they failed to comply.

(With inputs from PTI)