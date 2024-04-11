Karnataka: Forest officials rescue elephant trapped in trench in Kodagu district

Bengaluru: The elephant, in its search for food and water, inadvertently fell into the trench while attempting to traverse it. (HT photo)

Forest officials successfully rescued a wild elephant on Wednesday that had become trapped in a trench in Keremule in Kushalnagar taluk of Kodagu district, according to people familiar with the matter.

According to forest officials, the male elephant, estimated to be around 15–16 years old, became ensnared in a trench adjacent to the reserve forest in Balugodu on Tuesday night. The elephant, in its search for food and water, inadvertently fell into the trench while attempting to traverse it.

A nearby villager Kudekal Ganesh said, “At 8 am, I heard a sound coming from the trench; upon investigating, I found the elephant trying to extricate itself from the trench. We immediately alerted the Kushalnagar range forest office. The officials arrived an hour later.”

To rescue the trapped jumbo, forest officials deployed the department elephant from the Dubare elephant camp, and a JCB machine. The official said that the JCB was able to help the elephant in coming out of the trench after two hours. Subsequently, the elephantretreated into the forest.

Kushalnagara range forest officer Rathan Kumar said, “The rescued elephant had came from the Anekadu forest near Balugodu. As it appeared to be in good health, we did not administer any medical care. Since past week, villagers had been reporting incidents of wild elephants damaging agricultural crops such as bananas, coconuts, and walnuts.”

Residents of Gudde Hosur, Siddapura, Maldare, and Balugodu have been enduring wild elephant disturbances since past month.

This year, the shortage of rainfall has dried up water sources within forests which is compelling the elephants to encroach human habitats.

Madappa, a villager, said, “We have been urging forest authorities to take measures to mitigate the wild elephant menace, but officials have not taken any action, resulting in losses amounting to lakhs of rupees for villagers in just one night.”

“Although the state government established an elephant task force to address the menace, the elephant population has increased, and a scarcity of fodder has driven elephants to encroach upon human areas,” he added.

In a separate incident, a woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Male Mahadeshwara hills in Chamarajanagara district on Tuesday evening.

According to forest officials, the deceased was identified as Lakshmi (42), a native of Hulegala village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district. Officials stated that about 20 people from Honaganahalli village in Malavalli taluk were en route to the Male Mahadeshwara shrine in a goods vehicle.

While on their way to the shrine, they disembarked after they saw more than 15 devotees travelling on foot.

While en route to Halahalla, an elephant suddenly attacked the group, causing other devotees to flee. However, Lakshmi was trampled to death by the elephant.

The deceased’s sister, Padma Male, had lodged a complaint at the Mahadeshwara Betta police ftation, following which the police registered a case. The police then conducted a post-mortem examination at the Male Mahadeshwar primary health centre.

The body was later handed over her relatives.

Forest officials have promised the deceased’s family ₹15 lakh in compensation, the officials added.