Karnataka minister addresses heart attack deaths: ‘No increase, nothing to panic’

"Getting your heart checked once a year is sufficient. There's no need to panic and visit hospitals out of fear," said Sharan Prakash Patil, Karnataka's minister for medical education on Tuesday. The belief that these cases are occurring only in Hassan is incorrect, Patil said.(ANI)

“The average number of heart attack cases is similar to last year,” Patil said, clarifying that there is no need to panic over the reportedly “increasing” cases of heart attacks.

“The government is taking appropriate measures,” he affirmed.

What caused panic in the state?

Patil noted that after reports of a surge in heart attack cases in the state's Hassan district, patients have been swarming hospitals like the renowned Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, in Bengaluru.

“There has been a rise in people seeking preventive checks as well. This has created an unusual situation,” he added. He assured that a study is being conducted on the deaths of 24 individuals in Hassan.

Further talking of the deaths in Hassan, he said that based on preliminary findings, among the 24 cases, only 10 were due to heart attacks and that the remaining were due to other causes.

Does Covid-19 vaccine trigger heart attacks?

Patil clarified that there is no link between the Covid-19 vaccine and the heart attack cases.

“People should not doubt the vaccine. The belief that these cases are occurring only in Hassan is incorrect,” he confirmed.

Patil further explained that the lifestyle changes brought by the post Covid scenario have led to a rise in diabetes and blood pressure cases. "Dietary habits have changed, and stress levels have increased. We are studying the reasons behind the rise in deaths among youth," he added.

‘Focus on lifestyle’

Patil urged people to focus on leading a healthy lifestyle instead of being scared of heart attacks. He stressed on getting adequate sleep, and exercising regularly.

“Only those showing symptoms of heart-related illness should go for a medical check-up. Don't rush to hospitals without a reason,” he advised.

Have heart attack cases increased in the state?

An expert analysis led by cardiologist KS Ravindranath at Bengaluru's Jayadeva Hospital discovered that the number of deaths from heart attacks has not increased. According to a release by the authorities, in January, 178 people were admitted, with 11 deaths reported. In February, 10 out of 181 patients died, in March, 9 out of 200 died and in Bengaluru, 2,165 were hospitalised, with 101 deaths reported.

Do children need screening?

Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that there is no need for screening children for heart diseases.

“We will be organising awareness programmes through Jayadeva Hospital. We are also taking strict action on roadside food vendors and unhygienic food preparation methods,” he said.

Reiterating what Patil said about a healthy lifestyle, Rao urged people to stick to traditional dietary practices. He also recommended yoga as a highly beneficial habit.