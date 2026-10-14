Kerala’s ‘living paddy gene bank’ Cheruvayal Raman dies at 74; Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi pay tribute

Padma Shri award-winning tribal farmer Cheruvayal Raman, known for preserving indigenous rice varieties in Kerala, died on Wednesday. He was 74. Padma Shri awardee and conservationist Cheruvayal Raman passed away at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. (PTI)

He passed away while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, news agency PTI reported, citing family sources. Raman dedicated his life to conserving Kerala’s traditional rice varieties and promoting sustainable farming practices.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to the farmer on X.

Who was Cheruvayal Raman? Thalakkara Cheriya Raman, popularly known as Cheruvayal Raman or Ramettan, was a tribal farmer from the Kurichiya community in Kerala’s Wayanad district. Born on June 6, 1952, he hailed from Kammanam in Mananthavady and became widely known for preserving indigenous rice varieties that were at risk of extinction.

Raman began focusing on farming at the age of 10, after completing his primary education. He reportedly turned down a government job at the Kannur District Medical Office in 1969 to pursue his interest in agriculture, according to PTI.

Often described as a “living paddy gene bank”, Raman cultivated dozens of traditional rice varieties on his three-acre farm, as per vikalpsangam.org.

He was known for protecting more than 45 indigenous varieties, including the aromatic Gandhakashala and the red-grained Thondi. He also distributed seeds to farmers and others interested in conservation, believing that growing these varieties was essential to keeping them alive.

Beyond his farm, Raman helped spread awareness about traditional agricultural practices and the importance of preserving native seeds. In 2011, he represented Kerala’s farming community at an international biodiversity conservation conference in Hyderabad involving participants from 11 countries.

His contribution to conserving indigenous plant varieties and promoting environment-friendly farming earned him the Padma Shri in 2023. He had also received the Genome Saviour Award in 2016 for his efforts to protect plant genetic resources.

Raman encouraged chemical-free farming, arguing that traditional methods helped protect soil health and biodiversity. His farm also served as a learning space for students, farmers and visitors seeking to understand Kerala’s agricultural heritage.

Congress leaders express grief Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, expressed condolences and said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman, our beloved Ramettan. He devoted his life to preserving Wayanad’s indigenous paddy seeds, keeping generations of Adivasi knowledge alive."

"I join the people of Wayanad in mourning him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and all who loved him," the Congress leader added.