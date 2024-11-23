Kolhapur election results LIVE: Vote counting begins in Kolhapur
Kolhapur election results LIVE: The Maharashtra election voting was on 20 November
Kolhapur election results LIVE: The Election Commission is announcing results for the 10 seats that fall in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra today, namely Chandgad, Radhanagari, Kagal, Kolhapur North, Kolhapur South, Karvir, Shahuwadi, Hatkanangle, Ichalkaranji and Shirol. All the 288 constituencies in the state will know the fate of the votes that were polled on 20 November in a single phase. The results will come along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand. Much has happened since the last elections that make 2024 assembly poll results even more high octane than usual....Read More
In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP and Shiv Sena were a part of a pre-poll alliance and won a majority. But it did not last long as Shiv Sena exited the alliance to form the government along with the Congress and NCP under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The party then split in 2022 and one of its two factions joined the BJP-led Mahayuti and formed the government with Eknath Shinde at helm. Shinde's faction was awarded the original party name. Last year saw the NCP too divided into two parties, one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar, and a second camp under Sharad Pawar. Today’s election results will reveal how voters across the district of Kolhapur and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in the contest.
Kolhapur election results LIVE: BJP leads in Maharashtra with 6 seats
Kolhapur election results LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads in Maharashtra by 6 seats, followed by 1 seat each for the Indian National Congress (INC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Prahar Janshakti Party, and the Shiv Sena.
Kolhapur election results LIVE: Vote counting begins
Kolhapur election results LIVE: The vote counting for the Kolhapur district, along with all other Maharashtra districts begun at 8 am.
Kolhapur election results LIVE: List of contestants in Chandgad constituency
Kolhapur election results LIVE: The list of contestants in Chandgad constituency of Kolhapur district include Ashok Shankar Ardalkar (IND), Santosh Ananda Chougule (IND), Tulasidas Laxman Joshi (IND), Ramesh Sattuppa Kutre (IND), Akshay Ekanath Davari (IND), Javed Gulab Ankali (IND), Mohan Prakash Patil (IND), Nadaf Sammir Mahmadisak (IND), Prakash Ramchandra Redekar (IND), Rajesh Narsingrao Patil (NCP), Arjun Maruti Dundagekar (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi), Kamble Shrikant Arjun (BSP), and Kupekar - Babhulkar Nandatai Alias Nandini (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar).
Kolhapur election results LIVE: List of contestants in Radhanagari constituency
Kolhapur election results LIVE: The candidates contesting in Radhanagari constituency of the Kolhapur district include Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis (BJP), Eknath Sambhaji Shinde (SHS), Amit Raj Thackeray (MNS), Aditya Uddhav Thackeray (SHS(UBT)) and Ajit Anantrao Pawar (NCP).
Kolhapur election results LIVE: Kolhapur district's 10 constituencies
Kolhapur election results LIVE: The 10 seats that come under the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra are Chandgad, Radhanagari, Kagal, Kolhapur North, Kolhapur South, Karvir, Shahuwadi, Hatkanangle, Ichalkaranji and Shirol.
Kolhapur election results LIVE: District gets highest voter turnout in Maharashtra
Kolhapur election results LIVE: Kolhapur, with a voter turnout of 76.63% is the top-performing district in the state.
Kolhapur election results LIVE: Counting to start from 8 am
Kolhapur election results LIVE: The counting of votes in Kolhapur district will begin at 8 am with early trends coming in afterwards.