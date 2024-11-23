Kolhapur election results LIVE: Vote counting begins in Kolhapur

Live

Kolhapur election results LIVE: The Election Commission is announcing results for the 10 seats that fall in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra today, namely Chandgad, Radhanagari, Kagal, Kolhapur North, Kolhapur South, Karvir, Shahuwadi, Hatkanangle, Ichalkaranji and Shirol. All the 288 constituencies in the state will know the fate of the votes that were polled on 20 November in a single phase. The results will come along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand. Much has happened since the last elections that make 2024 assembly poll results even more high octane than usual....Read More

In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP and Shiv Sena were a part of a pre-poll alliance and won a majority. But it did not last long as Shiv Sena exited the alliance to form the government along with the Congress and NCP under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The party then split in 2022 and one of its two factions joined the BJP-led Mahayuti and formed the government with Eknath Shinde at helm. Shinde's faction was awarded the original party name. Last year saw the NCP too divided into two parties, one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar, and a second camp under Sharad Pawar. Today’s election results will reveal how voters across the district of Kolhapur and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in the contest.