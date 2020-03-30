Coronavirus: 10 injured as clashes break out in Kolkata over distribution of relief material

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 16:16 IST

At least 10 persons, including policemen, were injured when clashes broke out between two groups over the distribution of relief material during lockdown period at Garden Reach in south-west Kolkata in the early hours of Monday.

“The clashes broke out over the distribution of relief material. We have arrested seven persons. A few persons were injured. Around six policemen also sustained minor injuries because of brick-batting,” said Syed Waquar Raza, deputy commissioner (port division) of Kolkata Police.

The clashes broke out around 1.30am between two groups of people in two adjacent wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Both wards are under the control of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“One group had entered the other ward to distribute relief material, which led to the clash. The group members attacked each other with iron rods, bamboo sticks and bricks. A few bombs were also hurled,” said Aftabuddin Alam, a resident of ward number 134.

A large police contingent had to be deployed and police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the groups and bring the situation under control.