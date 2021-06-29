Let commander linked to several killings arrested in Kashmir: police

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander from central Kashmir who was involved in a number of killings was arrested on Monday, police said.

“Top LeT commander Abrar Nadeem Bhat was arrested. He was involved in several killings. Big success for us,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. He, however, did not reveal any more details about the arrest.

Police said that Bhat alias Khalid was acting as the commander of Lashkar in central Kashmir and was active since 2018. He was arrested from Srinagar.

Recently, Kumar had said that they will soon neutralise Bhat, adding that he was involved in the attack on CRPF at Lawaypora in March. In the attack, three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed and the rifle was also snatched by the terrorists. The rifle was recovered from possession of a terrorist earlier this month after three terrorists were killed during an encounter in Sopore.

Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were injured after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Parimpora area of Srinagar on Monday, police said.

According to an official, the encounter took place at Malhoora in Parimpora area of the city. “The encounter started at Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation,” the J&K Police said in a Twitter post.

The officials said a deputy superintendent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a constable of the paramilitary force were injured in the gunfight. The operation is underway and further details are awaited, they said.