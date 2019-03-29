Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Junagadh

Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the current member of Parliament from Junagadh Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.

Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai defeated Congress’ Punjabhai Bhimabhai Vansh in the Lok Sabha election held in 2014 on the general seat. Dinubhai Boghabhai Solanki of the BJP was the MP before that.

State: Gujarat

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Junagadh

Sitting MP, Party: Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 135,382

Runner up name, party: Punjabhai Bhimabhai Vansh, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 941,378

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 63.37%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,700

Number of women voters: 713,526

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 19:03 IST