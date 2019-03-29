Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Junagadh

Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai defeated Congress’ Punjabhai Bhimabhai Vansh in the Lok Sabha election held in 2014 on the general seat.

constituency watch Updated: Mar 29, 2019 19:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
JUNAGADH Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,JUNAGADH Profile,Gujarat General Elections 2019
Bihar, India – Voters wait in a long queue to cast votes during the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls, outside a polling booth at Champanagar Tanti Bazar of Nathnagar, in Bihar, India on Monday, October 12, 2015. *Elections*(HT Photo)

Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the current member of Parliament from Junagadh Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.

Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai defeated Congress’ Punjabhai Bhimabhai Vansh in the Lok Sabha election held in 2014 on the general seat. Dinubhai Boghabhai Solanki of the BJP was the MP before that.

State: Gujarat

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Junagadh

Sitting MP, Party: Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 135,382

Runner up name, party: Punjabhai Bhimabhai Vansh, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 941,378

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 63.37%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,700

Number of women voters: 713,526

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 19:03 IST

