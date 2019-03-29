Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Junagadh
Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai defeated Congress’ Punjabhai Bhimabhai Vansh in the Lok Sabha election held in 2014 on the general seat.constituency watch Updated: Mar 29, 2019 19:03 IST
New Delhi
Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the current member of Parliament from Junagadh Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.
Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai defeated Congress’ Punjabhai Bhimabhai Vansh in the Lok Sabha election held in 2014 on the general seat. Dinubhai Boghabhai Solanki of the BJP was the MP before that.
READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019
State: Gujarat
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Junagadh
Sitting MP, Party: Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 135,382
Runner up name, party: Punjabhai Bhimabhai Vansh, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 941,378
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 63.37%
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,700
Number of women voters: 713,526
First Published: Mar 29, 2019 19:03 IST