Madras high court gives Tamil Nadu speaker 2 months to act on disqualification pleas on 6 AIADMK MLAs

The Madras high court on Tuesday directed Tamil Nadu assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar to conclude within two months disqualification proceedings against six former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislators, who quit the party and joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagham (TVK). It, however, upheld the speaker’s decision to accept the resignations of the six MLAs. The Madras high court on Tuesday directed Tamil Nadu assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar to conclude within two months disqualification proceedings against six former AIADMK legislators. (AFP/ Representational)

A bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and justice G Arul Murugan held that the acceptance of the resignations was constitutionally valid and that the speaker did not need to conduct a “roving inquiry” into whether the resignations had been tendered voluntarily by the MLAs. It recorded that the speaker had conducted a limited inquiry to find out whether the resignations were genuine and voluntary.

25 AIADMK supporters of TVK The bench, however, made it clear that accepting the resignations did not bring the pending disqualification proceedings to an end automatically. Pointing out that acceptance of resignations and the disqualification proceedings that were pending against four out of the six MLAs were “distinct constitutional processes”, the bench said the speaker was competent to accept the resignations notwithstanding the pending disqualification proceedings.

The present dispute arose after 25 AIADMK legislators allegedly defied the party whip and voted in favour of the TVK government’s confidence motion on May 13 this year. A day later, the AIADMK sought their disqualification under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, better known as the anti-defection law, for defying party whip.

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While the proceedings against some of the legislators took a separate course, six MLAs — S Jayakumar, Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama, Dr Esakki Subbaya, C Vijayabhaskar, and MR Vijayabhaskar — resigned from the assembly, quit the party and subsequently joined the TVK.

The speaker accepted their resignations between May 26 and June 29, prompting AIADMK whip Agri SS Krishnamurthy to move the high court. He challenged the acceptance of the resignations while disqualification proceedings remained pending, arguing that the resignations could circumvent the consequences of the anti-defection law.