Mahadev betting app co-founder Ravi Uppal arrested in Dubai days after Sourabh Chandrakar’s extradition from Oman

Ravi Uppal, co-founder of Mahadev online betting app and key accused in multi-crore illegal betting syndicate, has been arrested in Dubai, officials familiar with the development said on Wednesday, terming it another “major breakthrough” in the case within a week. Indian agencies have learnt about Uppal’s capture through unofficial channels - no official communication shared by the UAE with India yet. (In picture: Mahadev app co-founder Ravi Uppal)

The arrest comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) secured the extradition of his business partner and the syndicate’s other alleged mastermind, Sourabh Chandrakar, from Oman.

Also read: Mahadev betting app case: CBI gets eight-day custody of kingpin Sourabh Chandrakar after extradition from Oman

No official communication on Uppal's arrest in Dubai yet Indian agencies have learnt about Uppal’s capture through unofficial channels - no official communication shared by the UAE with India yet. Officials said they are trying to gather more information through proper channels and accelerate the proceedings for his extradition.

“We have learnt from reliable sources that Ravi Uppal has been arrested in Dubai. It is a major breakthrough. We will try to get him extradited from the UAE as soon as possible,” said an Indian government official, who didn’t want to be named.

A resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, Uppal also operated from Dubai. An Interpol red notice was issued against him in October 2023, following which he was detained by Dubai authorities in December that year. However, he was released within 45 days, even as the ED had sent an extradition request to the UAE in January 2024.

As exclusively reported by HT on November 4 last year, Uppal had fled the UAE and was believed to be residing in Vanuatu. He recently returned to the UAE.

Uppal, Chandrakar hold Vanuatu passports According to an ED officer, who sought anonymity, Uppal as well Chandrakar both hold passports of Vanuatu, which they had obtained after fleeing from India.

“Uppal is a vital cog in the entire Mahadev organisation. He handled hawala deliveries running into hundreds of crores of rupees and was also the principal point of contact to liaise with the politicians and bureaucrats in Chhattisgarh. His interrogation will be crucial to establishing the money trail and identifying the beneficiaries of the illegal proceeds,” the ED officer said.

How the duo ran the betting scam ED’s court and internal documents, seen by HT, reveal that while Chandrakar primarily handled the promotion and operations of Mahadev Online Book or mob, Uppal ran the head office with him in Dubai and managed “the financial network, including hawala deliveries and betting operators in Nagpur”.

Without naming them, a second ED officer said “Uppal’s siblings in India allegedly managed his hawala operations in India”.

Besides Uppal, ED is also trying to get hold of another accused Vikash Chhaparia in Dubai, officials said.

ED has claimed that Mahadev app’s systematic operation ran locally with the “active support and connivance” of local police and politicians from Chhattisgarh and that “the bureaucrats and politically exposed persons have been receiving illegal gratification for turning a blind eye to this illegal betting racket”.

The agency has estimated the proceedings linked to MOB and some linked platforms to be worth around ₹94,000 crore, out of which ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 crore has already been remitted to the promoters.