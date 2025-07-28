Heavy rain predicted for Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh; cloudy sky in Delhi today: Weather updates

Several states across India are grappling with waterlogging, landslides, and widespread disruptions to daily life as the monsoon intensifies, bringing very heavy to heavy rainfall to multiple regions. People going through the rain at Andheri in Mumbai, India, on Friday, July 25, 2025. (Satish Bate/ HT Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a slew of orange and yellow alerts for states including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Delhi, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and the potential for flash floods.

Uttarakhand under orange alert

The IMD has placed Bageshwar, Nainital, and Champawat districts of Uttarakhand under an orange alert for Monday. The remaining districts, including Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Haridwar, are on yellow alert.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Dehradun has flagged a low to medium-level flood risk in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Uttarkashi. District Magistrates have been advised to take precautionary measures in view of the expected rainfall.

Heavy rain warnings across Himachal

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness a fresh spell of heavy rainfall starting July 28. The local meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for 10 districts on Monday, excluding the tribal areas of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

On Tuesday (July 29), an orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, with forecasts of very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated places. A yellow alert remains in place for Solan, Sirmour, and Chamba on the same day.

According to news agency ANI, the ongoing monsoon season has already claimed 161 lives in Himachal Pradesh, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) attributing the deaths to landslides, flash floods, and road accidents.

The SDMA said in a statement, “Around 88 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 73 people have lost their lives in road accidents caused by slippery roads and debris.”

“Since June 20, the state has witnessed 42 flash floods, 25 cloudbursts, and 32 landslides, resulting in widespread damage to roads, houses, and infrastructure,” the statement further said.

Maharashtra sees alerts across multiple districts

Several districts in Maharashtra are under alert due to anticipated heavy rainfall. The IMD has placed Pune, Palghar, and Ratnagiri under an orange alert, while Nashik, Kolhapur, Thane, Palghar, and Gadchiroli are on yellow alert.

Mumbai, which witnessed heavy showers on Sunday, has been pit under yellow alert with forecasts of a “generally cloudy sky with heavy rain,” according to the IMD.

Kerala rivers swell, power supply disrupted

In Kerala, continuous heavy rains and gusty winds have disrupted normal life. Water levels in rivers and dams have risen, homes have been damaged due to falling trees, and power supply has been affected in many parts of the state.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Idukki, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Sunday. A yellow alert has been announced for districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kottayam, and Kozhikode.

An orange alert indicates “very heavy” rainfall of 11 to 20 cm, while a yellow alert denotes “heavy” rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Delhi, NCR to see cloudy sky with light rain

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5°C on Sunday, 2.6 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 28.8°C.

On Monday, the capital city is expected to see a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Neighbouring cities in the National Capital Region — Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram — are also expected to receive rainfall through the week, with similar weather conditions forecast until Saturday, August 2.

Weather forecast across India

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday over several states including East Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, south interior Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and west Uttar Pradesh.

Isolated heavy rain is also likely in parts of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Mahe, Konkan and Goa, Saurashtra and Kutch, West Bengal, Sikkim, and West Rajasthan.

In a statement, the IMD said, “Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (30-40kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana.”

Thunderstorms with lightning are also forecast in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Uttarakhand, and west Uttar Pradesh.