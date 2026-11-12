Man jumps to death from Kanpur mall after girlfriend refuses marriage

The incident took place at Rave Moti Mall in the posh Sarvodaya Nagar area on Wednesday evening. The man, identified as Imtiyaz Riyaz alias Sikandar, was rushed to Regency Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A 36-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping off the second floor of a mall in Kanpur following an argument with his girlfriend over marriage, police said on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Swaroop Nagar) Jyoti Shri told PTI that Sikandar, who worked in Saudi Arabia, had been in a relationship with the woman, a relative's daughter, for nearly 10 years and wanted to marry her.

However, she had apparently become involved with another man while he was away, an official said.

Marriage proposal declined On Wednesday evening, Sikandar arrived at the mall with two friends and called the woman there to discuss the matter. An argument allegedly broke out after she declined his marriage proposal, following which he jumped from the second floor, the ACP said.

Police reached the spot around 8 pm and took him to the hospital. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination, she added.

Police also inspected the mall. Further legal action will be taken after receiving a formal complaint, the ACP said.

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Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).