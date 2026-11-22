The death toll in the spurious country liquor case in Manipur rose to 18 on Sunday, with 17 deaths reported in Chandel district and one in Kakching district, officials said. Meanwhile, 1,130 people who had consumed the alcohol had been screened, with 228 remaining admitted to hospitals, police said. Manipur’s Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visits a patient at a hospital, who is undergoing treatment after consuming alleged spurious liquor. (AFP) more

In a statement, officials confirmed that 17 of the deceased were from Chandel district and one was from Kakching district. The latest death was reported at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Khaidem Ingocha, whose age was not available, from Sugnu village in Kakching district.

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The deceased from Chandel district were Lucy Hulang, 41, of Anal Khullen; Sp. Jonash, 52, of Khubung Khullen; NL Mothahring, 31, of Khambathel; Hrangbung Beruwng Anal, 50, of Nungpan; Rd Angnahring Anal, 37, of Khambathel; Kl Ramjathang Anal, 44, of Julbangching; Hl. Lohring, 38, of Beru Khudam; Hrangbung Kisan, 40, of Nungpan; Hb. Mohring, 53, of Dangkhu; Mikhu Ningthoujam, 72, of Beru Khudam, originally from Sugnu; St Bohring, 30, of Charongching; Ts Lovely, 30, of Khambathel; Ts Alungshing, 53, of Kanankhu; Kohila Khumlo, 40, of Chakpikarong; SP Moruwng, 56, of Toupokpi; BS. Recoison, 62, of Anal Khunou; and LN. Danial, whose age was not available, of Toupokpi.

The first death was reported on November 10, when Lucy Hulang, died at the community health centre in Chakpikarong, where she had been admitted. According to the official report, she had complained of blurred vision, convulsions and chest pain.

On November 13, 52-year-old Sp. Jonash died after being admitted to the same health centre with similar symptoms.

The death toll rose by four on November 18, followed by four more deaths on November 19. On November 20, another five people from Chandel district died after reporting similar symptoms. Three more deaths were reported on November 21. Postmortems of the two latest victims, who died late on Saturday night, were conducted at the JNIMS mortuary on Sunday.

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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and Manipur government spokesperson Sapam Ranjan described the loss of 18 lives as “very sad and unfortunate” during a press briefing. He said the state government had mobilised private hospitals, along with the two major government hospitals, to ensure proper medical care for those affected.

Ranjan said around 1,130 people had been screened so far. He attributed the high number of screenings largely to public awareness, saying many people who had consumed the alcohol had voluntarily reported to hospitals even without showing symptoms. While those found to be well after screening were being discharged, around 228 people remained admitted to hospital wards, with some undergoing dialysis.

“We are using the word ‘screened’ because people who had consumed the alcohol were aware it’s a good thing in a way that they were aware they had consumed the alcohol and even without symptoms, they came to the hospitals,” Ranjan said.

To determine the cause of the suspected adulteration, Ranjan said alcohol samples collected from the affected areas had been sent for testing to three laboratories: the Forensic Science Laboratory in Pangei, the State Food Laboratory under the Health Department and the Central Food Laboratory in Kolkata.

“We expect the results to come soon so that the real cause of the adulteration can be found out at the earliest,” he said.

Ranjan said raids were underway across Manipur at locations where locally brewed alcohol was produced, resulting in four to six arrests so far. He added that a high-level committee headed by the principal secretary, with the involvement of the Home Department, was investigating the matter to establish the exact cause of the deaths.

Urging the public not to panic, Ranjan said the government was taking all necessary measures to bring the situation under control.

Ranjan also said the government’s immediate priority was to normalise the situation and that appropriate steps would be taken in accordance with the rules. However, the state government had not issued any direction on compensation for the families of the deceased as of Sunday.