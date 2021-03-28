Mann Ki Baat LIVE | Modernisation in agriculture sector is need of hour, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. During the program PM MOdi remembered the Janata Curfew which was imposed last year in March and said that it became an inspiration for the world. He also urged farmers to start bee farming along with their cultivation.
During the 75th edition of the edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi also extended his wishes to the upcoming festivals. "Be it Ugadi, or Puthandu, Gudi Padwa or Bihu, Navreh or Poila Boisakh or Baisakhi the whole country will be drenched in the colour of zeal, enthusiasm and new expectations. At this time, Kerala also celebrates Vishu. I extend best wishes to countrymen for these festivals," he said.
It was broadcast live on state-run All India Radio at 11am. The programme also streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, PMO and the official channel of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. It is on the last Sunday of every month.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 28, 2021 11:43 AM IST
75th Edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' concludes
PM Modi ends his address by saying PM "Inspiring life journeys from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala showcase the phenomenal talent our people are blessed with."
-
MAR 28, 2021 11:38 AM IST
PM Mdo congratulates Coimbatore based bus conductor
PM Modi congratulates Marimuthu Yoganathan, a Coimbatore based bus conductor who gives free saplings to the bus travellers along with the ticket. "He spends a large portion of his income on this. I congratulate him for his efforts," he said.
-
MAR 28, 2021 11:29 AM IST
PM Modi pushes for 'waste to wealth' campaign
PM Modi pushes for 'waste to wealth' campaign. Gives example of a professor from Andhra Pradesh who makes sculptures from waste material.
-
MAR 28, 2021 11:24 AM IST
PM Modi urges farmers to start bee farming along with their cultivation
PM Modi urges farmers to start bee farming along with their cultivation. "This will increase their incomes and also sweeten their lives," he said on Mann Ki Baat. "There is a significant demand for honey harvested by them... with bee farming they are helping in Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign," he also said.
-
MAR 28, 2021 11:21 AM IST
PM Modi remembers 14 light-keepers who died in 2004 tsunami
PM Modi thanks people who work at the light house around the coastal areas while remembering 14 light-keepers who died in 2004 tsunami.
-
MAR 28, 2021 11:14 AM IST
PM Modi congratulates cricketer Mithali Raj for reaching 10,000-run milestone
On 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi congratulates Mithali Raj for reaching 10,000-run milestone in international cricket.
-
MAR 28, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Janta curfew in March last year became inspiration: PM Modi
Janta curfew in March last year due to Covid-19 became inspiration for world, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat. "It was in March last year when we heard the term 'Janata Curfew'. It became an inspiration for the entire world as it was an extraordinary example of discipline," he said.
-
MAR 28, 2021 11:07 AM IST
75th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' coincides with Amrut Mahotsav: PM Modi
75th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' coincides with Amrut Mahotsav, which marks the beginning of celebrations for 75 years of India's Independence, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
-
MAR 28, 2021 11:04 AM IST
PM Modi begins speaking on Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi begins his address on Mann Ki Baat. Thanks his listeners as he speaks on 75th edition of his monthly radio programme.
-
MAR 28, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Where to watch PM Modi's address?
-
MAR 28, 2021 10:48 AM IST
PM Modi to address nation at 11am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11am through his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat today. Read more
