Mann Ki Baat LIVE | Modernisation in agriculture sector is need of hour, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(@PMOIndia/Twitter Photo)
Live

Mann Ki Baat LIVE | Modernisation in agriculture sector is need of hour, says PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast live on state-run All India Radio at 11am. The programme will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, PMO and the official channel of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 11:52 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. During the program PM MOdi remembered the Janata Curfew which was imposed last year in March and said that it became an inspiration for the world. He also urged farmers to start bee farming along with their cultivation.

During the 75th edition of the edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi also extended his wishes to the upcoming festivals. "Be it Ugadi, or Puthandu, Gudi Padwa or Bihu, Navreh or Poila Boisakh or Baisakhi the whole country will be drenched in the colour of zeal, enthusiasm and new expectations. At this time, Kerala also celebrates Vishu. I extend best wishes to countrymen for these festivals," he said.

It was broadcast live on state-run All India Radio at 11am. The programme also streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, PMO and the official channel of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. It is on the last Sunday of every month.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 28, 2021 11:43 AM IST

    75th Edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' concludes

    PM Modi ends his address by saying PM "Inspiring life journeys from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala showcase the phenomenal talent our people are blessed with."

  • MAR 28, 2021 11:38 AM IST

    PM Mdo congratulates Coimbatore based bus conductor

    PM Modi congratulates Marimuthu Yoganathan, a Coimbatore based bus conductor who gives free saplings to the bus travellers along with the ticket. "He spends a large portion of his income on this. I congratulate him for his efforts," he said.

  • MAR 28, 2021 11:29 AM IST

    PM Modi pushes for 'waste to wealth' campaign

    PM Modi pushes for 'waste to wealth' campaign. Gives example of a professor from Andhra Pradesh who makes sculptures from waste material.

  • MAR 28, 2021 11:24 AM IST

    PM Modi urges farmers to start bee farming along with their cultivation

    PM Modi urges farmers to start bee farming along with their cultivation. "This will increase their incomes and also sweeten their lives," he said on Mann Ki Baat. "There is a significant demand for honey harvested by them... with bee farming they are helping in Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign," he also said.

  • MAR 28, 2021 11:21 AM IST

    PM Modi remembers 14 light-keepers who died in 2004 tsunami

    PM Modi thanks people who work at the light house around the coastal areas while remembering 14 light-keepers who died in 2004 tsunami.

  • MAR 28, 2021 11:14 AM IST

    PM Modi congratulates cricketer Mithali Raj for reaching 10,000-run milestone

    On 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi congratulates Mithali Raj for reaching 10,000-run milestone in international cricket.

  • MAR 28, 2021 11:12 AM IST

    Janta curfew in March last year became inspiration: PM Modi

    Janta curfew in March last year due to Covid-19 became inspiration for world, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat. "It was in March last year when we heard the term 'Janata Curfew'. It became an inspiration for the entire world as it was an extraordinary example of discipline," he said.

  • MAR 28, 2021 11:07 AM IST

    75th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' coincides with Amrut Mahotsav: PM Modi

    75th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' coincides with Amrut Mahotsav, which marks the beginning of celebrations for 75 years of India's Independence, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

  • MAR 28, 2021 11:04 AM IST

    PM Modi begins speaking on Mann Ki Baat

    PM Modi begins his address on Mann Ki Baat. Thanks his listeners as he speaks on 75th edition of his monthly radio programme.

  • MAR 28, 2021 10:57 AM IST

    Where to watch PM Modi's address?

  • MAR 28, 2021 10:48 AM IST

    PM Modi to address nation at 11am

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11am through his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat today. Read more

PM Modi addressed the nation on 75th edition of his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.(Reuters File Photo)
