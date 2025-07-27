Monsoon rains wreak havoc in Kerala, MP, Maharashtra; IMD issues alerts across states – State-wise forecast here

Torrential monsoon rains continued to lash several Indian states on Saturday, leading to flooding, landslides, road blockages, and evacuation efforts across Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra hit by heavy rain; IMD issues red, orange alerts(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts in various regions, warning them of continued heavy downpours over the coming days.

State-wise weather forecast

The IMD on Saturday issued fresh warnings for intense monsoon activity in multiple states over the next two days.

In the north, very heavy rainfall is likely to lash Uttarakhand on Sunday, while Himachal Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience similar conditions on Monday.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane districts of Maharashtra for Sunday. A high tide alert has also been issued for Mumbai.

West Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday, the weather office said. A similar alert has been issued for parts of Gujarat, where very intense showers are expected.

Further south, isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Kerala over the next four days.

As per IMD, a red alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall requiring emergency action, an orange alert signals very heavy rain, prompting preparedness, and a yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall, urging residents to stay updated with weather conditions.

Kerala: Rivers in spate after heavy rains

Heavy rains in Kerala since Friday night led to extensive damage, including the death of one person in Kannur district after a tree fell on a house, reported news agency PTI.

Strong winds uprooted trees, damaged houses and vehicles, and disrupted power supply across Kozhikode, Kottayam, and Palakkad districts.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) reported losses of ₹2.43 crore in Kottayam alone.

Water levels in rivers and dams rose significantly, prompting authorities to open shutters at the Banasura Sagar (Wayanad), Aliyar (Palakkad), and Kakkayam (Kozhikode) dams. Alerts have been issued for several rivers, including the Pamba, Achankovil, and Manimala.

Fishing has been prohibited along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts until July 30. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned of high waves and possible sea surges along parts of the coast.

Himachal Pradesh: Landslide hits Kullu; over 200 roads shut

In Himachal Pradesh, a landslide in Duridhar village of Kullu district prompted the evacuation of 11 houses. Authorities moved about 20 residents to a transit camp set up in a Public Works Department rest house.

"Our priority was to save lives, which we successfully achieved. They have been moved to a transit camp established at the public works department's rest house. The area's technical assessment will be conducted soon," Kullu Deputy Commissioner Tarul S Raveesh told PTI.

Heavy rainfall has disrupted life in the state, with 213 roads, including two national highways, blocked as of Saturday evening. The State Emergency Operation Centre reported 82 deaths and 34 missing persons since the monsoon onset on June 20. Total losses due to flash floods, landslides, and cloudbursts have reached ₹1,436 crore.

An orange alert for heavy rain has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, and Kullu districts for July 29.

Uttarakhand: Kedarnath pilgrims evacuated as trek route blocked

In Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, more than 1,600 pilgrims en route to Kedarnath were evacuated after overnight rains triggered landslides and debris flow that blocked a 30-metre stretch of the trek route near Gaurikund, reported PTI.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the situation and directed officials to expedite relief and ensure the safety of stranded pilgrims.

Relief efforts began early Saturday, with SDRF, NDRF, and other agencies clearing debris and setting up camps for affected residents.

Madhya Pradesh: Narmada river overflows; red alert issued

In Madhya Pradesh, the Jogitikariya bridge on the Dindori–Jabalpur route was submerged due to the swelling Narmada River, following heavy rainfall, reported news agency ANI. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been deployed at the site.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Goa remained on red alert on Saturday, as IMD warned of “extremely heavy rainfall”. The weather department further said that a depression over east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh is likely to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by Sunday.

Red alerts have also been issued for North Seoni, Mandla/Kanha, South Khandwa, and South Khargone districts of Madhya Pradesh, and Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli districts of Maharashtra.

Odisha: Baitarani river breaches danger mark

In Odisha’s Bhadrak district, the Baitarani River crossed the danger level at Akhuapada, prompting flood warnings for Jajpur and Bhadrak. Local authorities remain on alert as more rain is expected.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for districts including Kendujhar, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, and Koraput, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Sundargarh district.

Gujarat: Waterlogging in Aravalli district

Heavy rainfall was also reported from Modasa in Gujarat’s Aravalli district. Some areas witnessed waterlogging, although no casualties or major damage were reported.

IMD has placed Tapi, Narmada, Chhota Udepur, Valsad, and Navsari districts of Gujarat under a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for several other regions, including Ahmedabad, Kachchh, Jamnagar, and Porbandar.