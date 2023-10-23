Morning briefing: Army clarifies aid to Agniveer's family, RSS' notice to Tamil Nadu govt; and all the latest news
The Indian Army on Sunday sought to clear the air on the financial support that is being offered to the family of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman who died in the line of duty, saying the compensation to the next of kin is "governed by the relevant terms & conditions of service of the soldier". Laxman died in the line of duty in Siachen, the highest militarised zone in the world. The Indian Army said that the emoluments include a non-contributory insurance sum of ₹48 lakh, ex-gratia payment of ₹44 lakh, Seva Nidhi contribution from Agniveer (30%) and a matching contribution by the government, along with accrued interest. It also comprises the soldier's pay for the remaining tenure from the date of his demise until the completion of four years. Dig deeper
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Tamil Nadu has sent a contempt notice to the state’s home department and senior police officers for failing to grant permission to conduct their route march on Sunday, despite being permitted by the Madras high court. Last week, the court had granted permission for route marches in 11 districts and denied in three districts. The state unit of the RSS released a statement that across the state, police have not issued permission. Dig deeper
The Latest News
Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ air, AQI at 306. Check pollution level in NCR Dig deeper
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Myanmar Dig deeper
India News
Arvind Kejriwal's clarion call to oust BJP in 2024: ‘Biggest act of patriotism’ Dig deeper
Sops roll out, focus on parties’ pro-farmer policies before 2024 Dig deeper
Global Matters
Hamas terrorists had ‘instructions to create cyanide bombs’ in Israel attack, says Israeli President Isaac Herzog Dig deeper
Philippines summons Chinese envoy over boat collisions in disputed shoal Dig deeper
Sports Goings
Mohammed Shami’s remarkable spell on his comeback prevented the Kiwis from posting 300, very much on the cards heading into the last ten overs. Even so, New Zealand’s 273 was the most India had conceded in this World Cup, and against one of the more balanced and incisive attacks, the hosts needed to be on top of their chasing game to maintain their unbeaten run. Since being rocked at the start of their chase in their opening tie against Australia two weeks back in Chennai, India have bore down on totals with consummate ease. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Janhvi Kapoor and several other celebrities travelled to Thrissur and attended a Navratri event last night. Like the other stars, Janhvi chose traditional attire for the occasion. She slipped into an elegant saree and heavily embroidered blouse piece from the shelves of Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra's eponymous label. Dig deeper
