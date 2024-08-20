Morning briefing: Draft data bill to be published in 30 days; Bangladesh forces refuse to return Indians, and more

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday that a draft of the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules will be released for public consultation within the next 30 days. Vaishnaw detailed that the digital framework is fully designed, covering aspects such as workflow, public interaction, and the Data Protection Board's handling of cases and appeals. Although the standard consultation period for such drafts is 45 days, the government plans to extend this to at least 60 days to ensure ample public feedback. This step is part of ongoing efforts to establish comprehensive data protection regulations. Dig Deeper Draft rule under Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act are ready, says IT minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw. (ANI)

The Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) have refused to return five Indian nationals whose boat accidentally entered Bangladeshi waters, despite multiple flag meetings with India's Border Security Force (BSF) over Sunday and Monday. The BGB cited the "current political situation" as the reason for their refusal, marking an unusual development, as such cases are typically resolved promptly. On August 17, BSF personnel from the 115 battalion in Malda had hired the five boat operators to assist in recovering cattle smuggled into Bangladesh via the riverine border. Senior BSF officials are working to resolve the situation and secure the return of the boatmen. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

The impact of Salim-Javed’s films remains profound decades after their release, with classics like *Sholay* and *Deewar* shaping Indian cinema. The new three-part Prime Video docuseries *Angry Young Men* delves into their legendary status by exploring their personal lives. The series not only features Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar reflecting on their groundbreaking work but also includes insights from their children. Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar share their perspectives, offering a deeper understanding of the influential figures behind some of Hindi cinema's most iconic screenplays. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Vinesh Phogat's bid for a joint silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics was dashed when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) released a detailed report on Monday, explaining their dismissal of her plea. Phogat, who had made history as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final, was disqualified from the women's 50kg freestyle final after failing the weigh-in by 100 grams. Despite her historic achievement, this slight overweight issue led to her disqualification and exclusion from medal contention, marking a significant setback in her Olympic journey. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The Kapoor family marked Raksha Bandhan in style at Randhir Kapoor's home, with Kareena Kapoor again stealing the spotlight as the ultimate fashionista. Known for her bold and flawless style choices, Kareena's festive look was a rani pink silk kurta set that embodied elegance. The ensemble featured a loose-fit tunic with a V-neckline, adorned with intricate golden sequin embroidery, and matching silk pants with a drawstring waist and inseam pockets. Kareena's choice of this luxurious, richly colored outfit set new fashion benchmarks, showcasing her impeccable taste and continued influence in the world of style. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

During a recent campaign stop, former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced he would offer Elon Musk a cabinet position if re-elected. This revelation sparked widespread discussion on X (formerly Twitter). Musk’s response to a post about the potential offer quickly went viral. The X page shared Trump's statement and received a humorous reply from user 'Sir Doge of the Coin,' who suggested a "Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE)" with a laughing emoticon. The playful comment highlighted the buzz surrounding Musk’s potential role and added a touch of humor to the political conversation. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)