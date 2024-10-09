Morning briefing: Mayawati blames ‘casteist Jats’ for BSP's Haryana result; Hezbollah steps up attack on Israel, & more

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday blamed the "casteist people of the Jat community" for her party's dismal performance in the Haryana assembly elections. Lashing out at the community, she claimed the Jat people in Uttar Pradesh have changed their mentality but those from Haryana haven't. She claimed people from the community have become BSP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh and the people of Haryana need to change their mentality. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fought the Haryana assembly elections in alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), a regional party. The alliance faced a severe drubbing as it won only 2 seats. Mayawati's party failed to open its account in Haryana. Dig deeper Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati during a meeting of the party's office bearers, at the party office in Lucknow, (File image)(PTI)

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired fresh barrage of rockets into Israel on Tuesday, even as Israel deployed more troops into southern Lebanon and pushed deeper into Northern Gaza as part of its renewed offensive on two fronts. Sheikh Naim Kassem, Hezbollah's acting leader said the group's military capabilities were intact despite weeks of Israeli strikes targeting the group's “military sites”. He also claimed that Israeli forces have not been able to advance into southern Lebanon since launching a ground incursion into Lebanon last week. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday warned Lebanon that it could face destruction "like Gaza". Dig deeper

India news

Exclusive: CCS may clear the 31 Predator drone deal today

MK Stalin congratulates Cong-NC alliance for victory in J&K polls: ‘It’s a mandate to…'

‘I gave my fullest every day’: CJI reflects on 2-year tenure as retirement nears

Global matters

Biden to speak to Netanyahu about Iran retaliation on Wednesday, Axios reports

Chinese shares drop on stimulus upset, Asia tracks Wall St higher

Business

Illegal to advertise Ayurveda, Siddha drugs claiming 'miraculous' effects: Ayush ministry

Sam Altman ‘excited’ as OpenAI starts hiring in this country for 2nd Asia office

Sports

New Zealand faced a significant setback ahead of their Test series against India, as star batter Kane Williamson is a major doubt due to a groin injury. Sustaining the injury during the second test against Sri Lanka, Williamson will miss the initial part of the tour and remain in New Zealand for rehabilitation, according to selector Sam Wells. This marks a further concern for the Black Caps, who are already under pressure following their recent struggles in the longest format of the game. Dig deeper

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy promoting her film Jigra, travelled to Hyderabad on Tuesday. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the event emerged on social media platforms. In a clip, Alia was heard singing Oo Antava at the event. The original song featured Samantha and Allu Arjun as they performed in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Alia laughed as she sang the track while Samantha sat next to her smiling. Dig deeper

Lifestyle

Celebrities attended the Elle India Beauty Awards on Tuesday night in Mumbai. For the red-carpet event, stars arrived dressed in flowing gowns, bodycon dresses, and chic suits. The guest list included Kriti Sanon, Sharvari Wagh, Vidya Balan, Kajol, Disha Patani, Sara Tendulkar, Sunny Leone, Bobby Deol, and others. Check out the best and worst-dressed stars from the event. Dig deeper

It's trending

Social media, which has become a platform for celebrities to connect with their fans, occasionally turns into battlegrounds for personal feuds. A recent example of famous personalities engaging in heated debate and public disagreement is the spat between Bhavish Aggarwal and Kunal Kamra. Expectedly, this online confrontation between the two attracted widespread attention, including that of billionaire Harsh Goenka. Taking to X, he shared a special “kamra” post tagging Ola founder and CEO. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you by evening.