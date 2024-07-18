Morning briefing: NASA's Moon mission hits a snag; Rumblings in BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit, and more

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) on Thursday announced the cancellation of its planned moon rover mission, citing cost overruns and launch delays, in a major setback for the agency's lunar exploration program. According to NASA, they have already spent around 450 million dollars on the program's development so far. NASA's Artemis lunar rover, the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, had aimed to explore the lunar south pole in search of ice and other resources, paving the way for planned crewed missions by American astronauts under the Artemis program later this decade. Dig deeper NASA’s VIPER – short for the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover – sits assembled inside the cleanroom at the agency’s Johnson Space Center.(NASA)

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) first major introspection of its underwhelming Lok Sabha elections showing in Uttar Pradesh has triggered rumblings within the party’s state unit, amid political posturing and fevered speculation at a string of high-profile meetings in Delhi and Lucknow this week. Union home minister Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening, hours after UP state BJP chief Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh called on the latter. This was the latest in a series of meetings that included party chief JP Nadda meeting Singh and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya separately on Tuesday, and Nadda presiding over the UP state executive meeting on Sunday where the speculation first began. Dig deeper

Abhishek Bachchan has reacted to a post on Instagram, which talked about divorce, amid separation rumours from his wife Aishwarya Rai. The post was shared by a journalist on the social media platform. The words on the post read, "When love stops being easy." The separation rumours have been doing the rounds on social media platforms for a while. It escalated when the duo arrived separately at the Ambani event held recently at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12. Dig deeper

Radhika Merchant's sister, Anjali Merchant, has surprised and delighted everyone with her sartorial choices as the sister of the bride for Anant Ambani and Radhika's wedding festivities. For the themed London gala, Anjali wore a yellow strapless dress and styled it with shimmering jewels and glam. Anjali's yellow strapless dress is adorned with flared mesh panels that add a touch of whimsical charm and create a floor-sweeping train. The fitted silhouette contours the figure, and the plunging neckline accentuates the decolletage. She paired the ensemble with a mauve pink-coloured fur wrap draped around the shoulders. Dig deeper

Mumbai-based travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar, 27, died after falling into a gorge while shooting an Instagram Reel. Kamdar, a chartered accountant who documented her travels on Instagram under the handle @theglocaljournal, had gone for an outing to the famous Kumbhe waterfall in Maharashtra's Raigad district on July 16. She was accompanied by a group of seven friends, according to news agency PTI. While shooting a video, Kamdar slipped and fell into a 300-foot gorge, a Mangaon police station official said. Dig deeper

As Team India prepares to enter the Gautam Gambhir era from the glorious shadows of Rahul Dravid, the speculations are ripe. Who will be India's T20I captain after Rohit Sharma's retirement? Is Hardik Pandya ready to play all formats? What about Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah? Will they be available for the Sri Lanka ODIs? In a fresh twist to the tale of ever-changing scenarios of India's squads for the Sri Lanka tour, Rohit is set to be back as captain for the 50-overs format, ruling out the possibility of another captaincy debate between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. Dig deeper

