Morning briefing: PM Modi to launch Vadhvan Port project; Constitution bench says fairness key in arbitration; and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Friday, August 30, to lay the foundation stone of the Vadhvan Port project and several other projects in Palghar. He will also address the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. According to a statement issued by the prime minister's office (PMO), PM Narendra Modi will begin his visit with Mumbai and later visit Palghar in the afternoon. According to the PMO's statement, around 800 speakers, including policymakers, regulators, senior bankers, industry captains, and academicians, from India and various other countries will address more than 350 sessions at the Global Fintech conference. It will also showcase the latest innovations in the fintech landscape. Over 20 thought leadership reports and white papers will be launched at GFF 2024, offering insights and in-depth industry information, it added. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Narendra Modi Website)

A Supreme Court constitution bench on Thursday underscored the importance of fairness in arbitration, particularly in cases involving the government and public sector undertakings (PSUs), stating that the government’s interest should extend beyond securing favourable outcomes, focussing instead on preserving the integrity of the arbitration process as a whole. The five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, warned against any attempts by the PSUs to “rig” the arbitration process, emphasising that the integrity of the process must be maintained to instill confidence among both domestic and foreign investors. The bench, which also included justices Hrishikesh Roy, PS Narasimha, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is considering whether one of the parties to an arbitration can unilaterally appoint a panel of arbitrators while asking the other party to choose the arbitrators from that panel. Dig Deeper

India News

Trinamool vs BJP after Mamata Banerjee's ‘very very very powerful’ dig at Amit Shah over Jay Shah's ICC role

Mumbai: SUV driven by 17-year-old boy mows down milk vendor, caught by police

‘We are also humans’: Wife of Kolkata Police officer injured during 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally

Global Matters

Trump appeals to federal court for hush money case reversal and sentencing delay

Why exactly Kamala Harris repeated 3 times, ‘My values have not changed’ in her first TV interview

Prince Harry and William reunite at uncle’s funeral, but were 'keeping distance' after Duke secretly…

Business

Hurun rich list: This Indian city overtakes Beijing to become Asia's billionaire capital

Jensen Huang's Nvidia may invest in OpenAI along with Apple

Elon Musk on Brazil freezing Starlink bank accounts: ’Illegal action by a dictator'

Sports

It won't be an exaggeration to state that Yashasvi Jaiswal has caught the imagination of the Australian cricket fraternity. The left-handed opening batter has already scored 1028 runs with three centuries, including two double hundreds in just nine Test matches at an average of 68.53. He is the second-highest run-getter in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, behind England's Joe Root (1,165 runs in 15 matches with three centuries and six fifties). As India captain Rohit Sharma's opening partner, Jaiswal will be touring Australia for the first time in his international career. Before that, Matthew Hayden and Nathan Lyon have already talked about the youngster as the most exciting Indian batter. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies revealed when the sequel of the movie will go on floors. As reported by News18, the shooting of the film will begin in 2025. At the Moscow International Film Week, they also said that now "there’s a lot more excitement than nervousness". Priyanka said, “The filming will start in the next five or six months (January or February 2025). Once it starts, we’ll be able to talk more about it.” Swapna added, “This time around, there’s a lot more excitement than nervousness. I think there will be a lot more planning now. Whatever we did for part one, we were all just going by Nag Ashwin’s vision. It often happens that you don’t understand most of the things until you actually see the visuals. Now that we’ve seen everything that Nagi has done and understood the way the audience has received it, we’re going on to part two with an altogether different energy." Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate style icon, and she’s back to show us all how to rock florals like a true pro. Recently, she made a jaw-dropping appearance at the IKEA event, turning heads in a gorgeous floral-printed dress. Bebo’s fashion game is always on point, whether she’s donning a chic saree or commanding attention in a power-packed pantsuit. She never fails to make a statement with her chic fashion sense and undeniable beauty. Her latest appearance was no different, as she wowed in a stunning maxi dress that screams monsoon chic. Ready to get inspired? Let’s break down her look and pick up some style tips from the diva! Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Mallika Dua took to Instagram to share a series of stories to voice her dissatisfaction over a video by “self-taught baker” Shivesh Bhatia. She called him out over his use of one of her catchphrases. The YouTuber used the comedian’s phrase while testing out some viral recipes. “If you're a creator and you use my catchphrases in your videos. I expect you not to use them firstly. Second I expect to be (sic) credited in the video and the description and the credits. It's non-negotiable. You cannot be so comfortable claiming jokes and mannerisms that aren't yours. This isn't as generic as a recipe,” the comedian wrote on Instagram Stories on Thursday. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you by afternoon.