Morning briefing: ISRO's EOS-8 satellite launch today; TMC MP denies cover-up in Kolkata rape-murder case, and more

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to launch the third developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on Friday, August 16, at 9:19 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The SSLV-D3/EOS-08 Mission aims to test the SSLV and place a new Earth observation satellite into orbit. Success will complete the development of ISRO's small-lift rocket, capable of carrying satellites up to 500 kg into Low Earth Orbit (up to 500 km above Earth). This milestone will enable Indian industries to utilize the SSLV for future missions, with backing from NewSpace India Limited. This will be ISRO's third launch mission of the year and SSLV's last demonstration flight.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has firmly denied allegations of a cover-up in the case of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. In a video message posted on X, Moitra conveyed her profound anguish over the horrific incident, stating that it could happen to any woman, underscoring the need for safety in all workplaces. She acknowledged the widespread fear and insecurity triggered by the tragedy and cautioned against using the emotional turmoil as a platform for propaganda. Moitra's attempt to highlight her commitment to addressing the issue seriously, comes after criticism for not speaking up. Dig Deeper

Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon demand justice, stand with Kolkata doctor's family Dig Deeper

'Who am I to tell Gambhir he can't touch one particular format?': Jay Shah's sizzling take on India's one coach stance Dig Deeper

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: 12-hour Bengal bandh call; CM Mamata Banerjee to lead protest | Top points Dig Deeper

Naidu vows to rebuild ‘Brand AP’, relaunches Anna canteens Dig Deeper

JD Vance stokes fresh row with bizarre remarks on abortion, ‘misogynistic’ views on family: ‘My wife had this baby’ Dig Deeper

B’desh: Awami League event thwarted; interim govt to decide on Hasina’s extradition Dig Deeper

Julian Farino’s new spy thriller draws some parallels to the Russo Brothers’ Citadel, featuring two spies with a romantic history and a mission involving sensitive global espionage data. However, the Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg-starring film diverges by centering on the American dream. Mark Wahlberg plays Mike, a construction worker embodying the quintessential American dream through his diligent work. His life changes dramatically when his high-school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), abducts him from New Jersey and takes him to London. This unique narrative explores themes of ambition and identity within the spy genre. Dig Deeper

Vinesh Phogat’s bid for an Olympic medal has ended in disappointment, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejecting her request for a joint silver. This decision concludes a significant chapter in a case that has drawn widespread attention. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is considering further options. In her first reaction since the ruling, the 29-year-old three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist shared a poignant Instagram photo of herself lying on the mat with her hands on her head, offering no caption. Her post captures the depth of her disappointment and emotional response. Dig Deeper

Malaika Arora is in Melbourne for the 2024 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), where she has been sharing updates on Instagram. Her posts include photos of her in two glamorous ensembles, documenting her first day in the city. The album features her interactions with Karan Johar and explorations of Melbourne's attractions, along with a group photo with Karan, Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya, Kabir Khan, and others. Arora also showcased her stunning ethnic outfit for the festival's opening night. Her social media updates highlight both her excitement for the event and her vibrant presence at the festival. Dig Deeper

India celebrated its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15, with vibrant festivities shared widely on social media. A notable video emerged showing Indians singing the national anthem, "Jana Gana Mana," with several Pakistanis joining in. Farid Qureshi highlighted the moment, stating, “‘Divided by Britain, United in Britain,’ showcasing Pakistanis and Indians celebrating together.” The video also includes a previous clip where both groups respected Pakistan’s national anthem at Piccadilly Circus. The credit for this harmonious display goes to singer Amir Hashmi. The celebration underscored a shared respect and unity despite historical divisions. Dig Deeper

