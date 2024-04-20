Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 20, 2024 to start your day

Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over Kashmir Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday evening took potshots at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for predicting turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir over the removal of Article 370, saying no one has the guts to throw stones in the union territory now. He took the jibe at a roadshow in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Deep Dive Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(ANI)

Home ministry suspends Delhi Assembly's secretary

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has suspended Delhi Assembly secretary, Raj Kumar, over alleged irregularities linked to the Rani Jhansi flyover project during his tenure as the land acquisition collector in the NCT government. A Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Services (DANICS) officer, Raj Kumar reacted to the MHA's action, claiming he was not given a chance to explain his stand on suspension in the old case. Deep dive

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Lok Sabha election a fight between two ideologies, says Cong MP DK Suresh

In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, DK Suresh, the lone Congress MP from Karnataka, stirred controversy with his assertion that if the central government persists in neglecting the region’s share of funds, the only recourse may be to seek a separate southern entity. Standing by his words, Suresh said that while he never sought a separate country he wanted to highlight that the Prime Minister’s priorities seem focused solely on the advancement of northern India. Deep dive

'Constitution was in danger under Congress' rule': BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has launched a vitriolic attack on the Congress party over their claims of a "threat to the Constitution" if Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA is voted to power again, saying that the constitution was in danger under the grand old party's rule when the Indira Gandhi-led government imposed an emergency in the country and made all efforts to change it. Deep Dive

Imran Khan claims wife Bushra Bibi given food laced with toilet cleaner

Beleaguered former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has told a court that his wife, Bushra Bibi, was being given food mixed with “toilet cleaner”. He claimed chemicals inside food caused her daily stomach irritation, which deteriorated her health.Imran Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician who has been convicted in many cases in Pakistan, made the allegation during a hearing in the £190 million corruption case in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail. Deep dive

5 top Korean skincare secrets tailored for Indian skin

In recent years, there has been a notable rise in interest in Korean skincare routines, celebrated for their effectiveness in achieving radiant, healthy skin. Influenced by Korean pop culture, social media trends, and beauty influencers, Gen Z and millennials are driving the demand. The emphasis on clear, healthy skin post-COVID-19 has further boosted the appeal of K-beauty. E-commerce has played a pivotal role in making these products easily accessible. Korean brands, known for their innovative use of unique ingredients like snail mucin or ginseng, backed by extensive research, attract curious consumers eager to experiment. Deep dive

De Kock's wife receives 'hearing loss' warning as Dhoni wave hits Lucknow

Quinton de Kock's wife shared a ‘sound level’ warning on Instagram when MS Dhoni came to bat against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. She took to Instagram to reveal that the sound level touched 95 decibels, according to her smart watch. Meanwhile, it was the message in her smartwatch which caught everyone's attention. It said, “Sound levels hit 95 decibels. Just 10 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss.” Deep dive

Nabi sparks fresh MI controversy after sharing 'strange captaincy' post on Hardik

Mumbai Indians star Mohammad Nabi has sparked a fresh controversy after he shared an Instagram post criticising Hardik Pandya's captaincy in the match against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2024, and later deleted it. Nabi shared the post as an Instagram story after MI survived a thriller against PBKS in Chandigarh on Thursday, to secure their third win this season after a nine-run victory. Deep dive

Sonali Bendre recalls being reduced to caricature in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Duplicate

Sonali Bendre has spoken about her role in the 1998 film Duplicate, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. Sonali, in an interview with India Today, said that her character in the film didn't turn out as expected as she recalled how she felt reduced to a caricature rather than portraying the character as intended. Deep dive

Jr NTR was fast, Ram Charan was apprehensive: KK Senthil

The action sequences in RRR have to be some of the most memorable ones in SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s careers. Cinematographer KK Senthil spoke to Film Companion and decoded some iconic scenes from the film. Deep dive