Mumbai man arrested over suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed links, Pakistan intelligence angle under probe

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old man from Mahim over alleged links to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). An examination of his mobile phone revealed inflammatory posts and audio clips featuring Masood Azhar. (Representational Image) (Raju Shinde)

Investigators are also probing his alleged contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives, news agency ANI reported.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Hasan Abu Sarmad Akhtar. According to the ATS, an examination of his mobile phone revealed inflammatory social media posts and audio clips featuring JeM chief Masood Azhar.

The case came to light through his social media activity and a Telegram group.

The Kalachowki unit of the ATS has registered a case against the accused under Section 196(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).