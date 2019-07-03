Mumbai rains LIVE updates: 3 dead, 21 missing as dam in Ratnagiri breaches due to heavy rainfall

The civil administration has recovered bodies of three people after Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached on Tuesday night around 10 pm. Nearly 22 people have gone missing as the late night breach swept away 12 houses near the dam, news agency ANI reported. Civil administration, police and volunteers have been roped in for massive rescue operations. National Disaster Response Force is also present on the spot.

Follow live updates here:

9:14 am IST 7-8 houses swept away: Ratnagiri Minister Ravindra Waikar Ratnagiri District guardian minister and Shiv Sena MLA from Jogeshwari Ravindra Waikar told HT that seven to eight houses have been washed out in the flow of river after dam breached last night.





9:08 am IST Seven villages with population of 1,000, out of connectivity The combined population of seven villages, whose contact has been partially cut off, has population of 1000.





9:06 am IST Tiware dam breach: Third body recovered, contact of 7 villages cut-off NDRF has recovered third body after 12 houses were swept away last night when the Tiware dam breached due to heavy rainfall. The contact of seven nearby villages to the dam has also been cut-off. The dam was breached last night around 10 pm.





8:30 am IST Death toll reaches 23 in Malad wall collapse incident One more body has been recovered from debris at 6.30 am. The person has been identified as Pappu Ganesh Shah (38) and was declared brought dead to trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari, confirms BMC's disaster management cell. After a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area of Malad east due to heavy rainfall, 23 people have lost their lives.





8:20 am IST High tide alert for Mumbai this noon Mumbai is likely to witness a high tide of about 4.69 meter at around 12:35 pm and low tide of about 1.58 meter expected at 06:34 pm today, reported news agency ANI.





8:17 am IST DARK underbelly of traffic logjam at Mumbai airport As many as 201 flights were cancelled and 370 delayed after a SpiceJet plane overshot the runway while landing at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rainfall late on Monday night. The plane remained stuck on the runway and could not be cleared until late Tuesday as the only Disabled Aircraft Retrieval Kit (DARK) in India was in Mangaluru to clear an Air India Express plane, which overshot the runway there on Sunday.





8:15 am IST Mumbai gasps as local remains shut for 16 hours The city's lifeline was severely hit late on Monday evening after train services on Central Railway's (CR) main and Harbour lines came to a near standstill for over 16 hours, owing to incessant rain and flooded tracks. Local trains on both lines, which were disrupted around 11pm on Monday, resumed by 4.30pm on Tuesday.





8:10 am IST Mumbai's rain pains: We have not learnt any lessons, say experts In November last year the city's new Development Plan (DP) 2034 came into force after a delay of four years. This crucial document that will dictate how Mumbai develops over the next two decades, however, doesn't address one of the city's most stark current and future challenge: Monsoon-related flooding.




